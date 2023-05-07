In tribute to Mary Moonan

The Coalition against Domestic Violence (CADV) extends its deep condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mary Moonan.
Mary, who had a distinguished career as a Chartered Accountant, volunteered with CADV between 1998-2012. During those years, along with the founder of CADV, Diana Mahabir-Wyatt, she worked to establish an accessible counselling service for abused children and adolescents in Trinidad and Tobago based on the ChildLine International model. This programme within CADV eventually transitioned into a non-governmental organisation, ChildLine TT.
Diana Mahabir-Wyatt considers that Mary’s professional services in supervising, fund-raising and administration of counselling services was the cause of the success of that programme which has helped over 5,000 children individually and many more through ChildLine’s work in schools. Reflecting on Mary’s life, Diana considers that “Apart from being a genius at handling money, Mary was the most indomitable person I have ever met. She kept working throughout her own difficulties up to the day she died. Her commitment to children was unquestioning and she was loyal to that to the end. I am missing a friend I valued very highly.”
Mary was also the treasurer on the board of CADV. In this role, she maintained the highest standards of transparency and was strict in the organisation’s adherence to the principle of value for money and prudence in financial management.
According to Roberta Clarke, President of the CADV board, Mary believed that civil society organisations should be efficiently managed and deserved to be well supported by the State, especially when these organisations were delivering services to vulnerable populations.
She was an ardent promoter of the rights of children. She believed children should live free of violence, in the home and in the community. Mary also led ChildLine in its collaboration and support of The UWI Break the Silence project, a project that focused on demands for effective social services and administration of justice to better protect children who are victims of sexual violence.
Mary believed that we could and should all make a difference through acts of service. She certainly lived this principle.
At the time of her death Mary was an active member of the CADV board and she will be sorely missed by us all.
