As the average oil price for the first quarter was above US$75 per barrel, SPT kicked in and the oil producers had to pay millions in additional taxes to the State.
Instead of an allowance of 25 per cent against SPT for drilling, oil producers should be encouraged to drill more by allowing 100 per cent of their drilling costs against SPT. This incentive will encourage oil producers to drill more wells, and obviously increase oil production, and in turn more petroleum profit taxes will be paid to the State.
The mid-year budget certainly revealed an increase in tax revenue to the State from SPT, but could bring more revenue to T&T if more wells can be drilled by implementing this incentive.
Gordon Laughlin
Westmoorings