Incompetent contractors...bad roads

The US Army Corp of Engineers built the North Coast Road over 70 years ago. Only recently it was affected by a landslip, which was quickly restored.
The San Fernando-to-Point Fortin highway is being constructed. Recently a portion of the highway on the San Fernando Creek collapsed. To this day, it has not been repaired. Why are we given execrable works? Anybody can make a perspicacious deduction that our local contractors are lagging behind in expertise.
American contractors build roads based on the four-layer method. Subgrade, subbase, base and surface upper layer. Their roads last for decades. Ours cannot last a full six months. Even the Brazilian Company OAS did a good job.
Just examine how we fix potholes in this country. We plug the hole with oil sand, and then smooth it over. After three months, it will open up again. I see a new Secondary Roads Company was formed under the aegis of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, and $300 million was set aside to do its work. The board must insist contractors do not do shoddy or gauche works.
I see people protesting against the Government for better roads; their anger is misdirected. They should protest in front of those contractors who constructed these roads.
These roads are not even impervious to simple wear and tear. One may say blame the Government for condoning shoddy or gauche workmanship.
Why doesn’t PURE provide a storm policy on road construction or rehabilitation? This pack of jokers who are parading themselves as contractors are receiving hundreds of millions in contracts to fix our roads.
After a few months citizens protest for the same roads to be fixed again. I have come to one compelling conclusion of local contractors: they are NOT patriotic or they just do not give a damn!
I see the Tobago House of Assembly’s Chief Secretary Farley Augustine giving out road contracts like a bull in a china shop. Minority Leader Mr Morris has deemed Mr Augustine action as illegal because Mr Augustine has not appointed a board of directors to oversee the award of contracts. Ask PDP leader Watson Duke about the entire fiasco.
Foreign contractors, particularly from America, should be brought in to do our road construction. We are in dire straits. We have bad roads because we have incompetent contractors.
John Jessamy
Fyzabad