I’m addressing this to our mayor, Mr Joel Martinez, or whomever the cap fits.
There are two Jouvert bands that gathered and left from the vicinity of the Jean Pierre Complex last Carnival, and they came straight up Hamilton-Holder and O’Connor Streets to Ariapita Avenue at 4 a.m.
Needless to say, how inconvenient that was for residents like myself.
Why can’t those bands be made to access the Avenue via Fitzblackman Drive by the Lions Club and Goodwill Industries to the Maraval Parkway (where there are no residents), then to the Avenue?
Surely, they can’t be looking for a “shortcut” at the start of Jouvert? De party now start and they tired already?
W Dopson
Woodbrook