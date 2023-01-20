I’m addressing this to our mayor, Mr Joel Martinez, or whomever the cap fits.

There are two Jouvert bands that gathered and left from the vicinity of the Jean Pierre Complex last Carnival, and they came straight up Hamilton-Holder and O’Connor Streets to Ariapita Avenue at 4 a.m.

Needless to say, how inconveni­ent that was for residents like myself.

Why can’t those bands be made to access the Avenue via Fitzblack­man Drive by the Lions Club and Goodwill Industries to the Maraval Parkway (where there are no residents), then to the Avenue?

Surely, they can’t be looking for a “shortcut” at the start of Jouvert? De party now start and they tired already?

W Dopson

Woodbrook

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The devaluation conversation

The devaluation conversation

Despite the fact that the TT dollar operates on a floating and not fixed exchange-rate basis, the national conversation remains dominated by the prospect of a devaluation. Perhaps this reflects the insecurity linked to the lack of control over the global forces of supply and demand that determine the country’s foreign exchange revenue.

Lovely jubbly and glubby glubby

Lovely jubbly and glubby glubby

Following my last column about the responses to textures, particularly in food, a friend asked how I felt about souse. For a fleeting moment I thought she had made some and was offering me a taste that Sunday morning. Although her message was about the column, my brain is so loopy, I went there first. Luckily, I caught myself before accepting her “offer,” and we chatted about the common variations in the vinegar-based concoctions: chicken feet and pig trotters, loaded with lime, chadon beni, garlic, pepper and so on.

Rate increase unfair to customers

Did you see the method of increasing rates for utilities? First, the utility goes to the Regulated Industries Commis­sion (RIC) with a plan. Then, the RIC says, yes, you can increase your rates. Next, the RIC publishes these increa­ses. Finally, after all this, the RIC says they will have consultations with the public.

RIC must do a better job

The Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) has done a poor job in trying to sell the increased utility rates to the public.

Their advertisements and commu­nications are a dismal failure. But credit for having the public forums. There are two issues:

More benefits to fewer State regulations

State-imposed regulations lead to inefficiency and corruption.

Most people don’t realise this. Rather, they accept the party line that regulations help protect the ordinary citizen. Yet the same ordinary citizen knows full well, often from personal experience, that Government is inefficient and corrupt.

Celebrate SEA excellence

Why should it take a Freedom of Information request for the name of the top SEA (Secondary Entrance Assessment) student to be revealed to the public?

Shouldn’t we be collectively celebrating student excellence and encouraging our young scholars to con­tinue to strive for repeated excellence? And encourage others to follow suit?