Increase pension ceiling

An open letter to Mr Colm Imbert, Minister of Finance—
Dear Mr Imbert,
Several senior citizens are unable to meet their monthly living expenses due to the ceiling placed on NIS pension of $3,000 and the $2,500 grant, and receiving a monthly total of $5,500.
We understand some groups in our country are also concerned about the inadequacy of the total amount to meet monthly expenses, for some senior citizens are receiving just these two retirement incomes.
I am therefore directed by the National Workers Union to seek your assistance to increase the $5,500 ceiling for pensioners, thereby providing them with better living conditions in their twilight years.
Dave Smith
president
Carla Walcott
general secretary
National Workers Union