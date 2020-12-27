Increasing rates won’t solve WASA’s woes

IT seems as if the cries of “no water” are increasing daily by many communities. Yet the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) turns a deaf ear to these pleadings and seeks instead to chastise the consumer for wasting water, despite turning a blind eye to the wastage of millions of gallons of water by WASA itself! How many thousands of paying customers have reported leaks and WASA continues to ignore the reports? Not only that but its system deletes these reports if another report is made! Such inefficiency in its management system boggles the mind yet WASA continues to clamour for increased rates!
Increasing rates will not solve WASAs woes! The Government’s subsidy to WASA is close to $2billion annually, yet what does WASA have to show for this sum? How much goes towards becoming more efficient and addressing leakages? The taxpaying consumer will not be averse to increased rates but will this ensure a better water supply? Despite the annual subsidy, has the Government demanded good leadership, competence and efficiency? Or, has political patronage superseded performance? Whilst it is true that WASA has not had a rate increase in more than 20 years, what case has it made for a rate increase? Does passage of time equate to increased water rates? Will increased rates imply greater availability of water?
Why should the consumer be asked to pay more for an essential commodity that seems to be grossly mismanaged, inefficient and in which there seems no respect for the customer? Simply because other countries have higher rates? This is a smokescreen designed to penalise the taxpaying public for WASA’s seemingly gross negligence, wastage, mismanagement and lack of leadership and to goad the Government through the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) to increase water rates.
What has WASA done to get buy-in from the public? Crying for metering for the residential customer may assist in a greater appreciation for usage of water but why should the taxpaying public, which has an inadequate or non-existent water supply, pay for WASAs inefficiency? The politicians have a recurring cry that WASA is over-staffed yet water leaks remain unaddressed despite repeated calls to WASA’s hotline. Why? Clearly this speaks to the gross dereliction of duty by the leadership. Will increased rates resolve such incompetence and inefficiency?
What has WASA done to replace ageing lines, which it keeps using as an excuse for greater subventions, on a phased basis? Over a period of time on a phased basis, all pipelines will be upgraded or replaced. Why hasn’t this been done? Is it that the entire system of ageing pipelines need to be replaced at once? Where is WASA’s strategic plan to operationalise pipeline replacement, a key element of its woes? Is the subvention simply for salaries?
What has the Government demanded in return for the annual subvention?
Annually, there is rainfall in T&T. What has WASA done to harness and make this water potable? How many additional reservoirs are necessary and where should they be located? Or, is it in the interests of some to ensure that water availability remains inadequate so that water-truck delivery by contractors remain? Or is it the intention to have more desalination plants, implying potential revenue leakages? Is it a political strategy to ensure votes by talking about water availability and rates, knowing fully-well that very many people are in desperate need for a more regular water supply?
Increasing revenue rates is not a solution to WASA’s woes in the absence of a well-thought plan that addresses the consumer’s almost-daily pleadings for water. Especially in this period of budget constraints, the Government must sacrifice political patronage if it exists and “take the bull by the horns”, reassess and change the leadership of WASA to ensure competency and efficiency in water delivery. Unless the Government demonstrates its willingness to “let the chips fall where they may”, the country will continue to be in a “chicken and egg” situation in determining whether rates should be increased or greater efficiency in water management is required.
Will the Government take responsibility and “bell the cat” of WASAs inefficiency in water management?
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima