The Independence Act of 1962 is headed “An Act to make provision for, and in connection with, the attainment by Trinidad and Tobago of fully responsible status within the Commonwealth”.
Giving a legal definition for the word “responsible”, the website lawinsider.com frames it as, “a guardian’s duty to care for the welfare and upbring of those in their charge”. It seems as if the intention was for citizens to be responsible for themselves. The Independence Act was passed, institutions developed, and infrastructure built. Looking beyond the tangible, one cannot say that we are now fully responsible. The family courts and social service officers bear testament to our falling short of the goal. The reason we create community and country is to cater for the care of the individuals within. Nurturing another human being is a delicate task that demands the best from us. Capacity to care for others relates to how we care for ourselves. Although there is little institutional support for self-care, it deserves our attention. This was my experience years ago.
To counter my lackadaisical attitude towards looking after myself, I created a morning routine. At first, it was poorly organised and felt like the effort far outweighed the reward. With learning and some adjustments, it turned out to be an invaluable part of my daily ritual. I meditate, read and drink tea, all before sunrise. I continue to tweak the practice. The foremost value of the routine is the mental resilience I gain to follow through on my resolutions.
Implementation is more difficult than inspiration. This has always been my weak link; lots of great plans, with little action. In the seclusion of early morning, one is isolated from the social pressure to compare, conform, and compete. Tranquillity is necessary to organise thoughts, feelings and attitudes. Prioritising purposeful private time is a productive practice.
Patience is priceless. Spending time with others and listening with serenity is a substantial act of caring. To reinforce this, I pay attention to my own thoughts. The urge to share one’s own story, advise or comment is difficult to control. I focus on acknowledging the other person’s sharing and appreciating their individuality. Privately, I spend time on mornings contemplating and sorting out my own issues. This leaves space during the day to pay attention to the thoughts and feelings of others. Self-care builds potency to be fully responsible. The duty to care begins with me, for me. From this personal seed the tree of care grows to embrace others.
Tolerance, wellbeing, and dignity are the qualities I like to value in relating to others. For us to be fully responsible as a nation, we must work to accomplish the humanistic goals of love, optimism and contentment. There is no risk in starting with the self. Allow solitude for the psyche to recover its contentment and be patient with friends and family.
This Independence holiday, give the gifts of care and time to others and yourself.