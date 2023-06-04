Independent observers should be standard

One of the main arguments being put forward against inviting election observers for the local government election is one of cost—but that is silly at best, since the cost of protecting our democracy and of determining who gets to control hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayers’ dollars is very much worth it, especially as it would be cheaper than the recent crime symposium and the even more recent meeting of regional commissioners of police in Trinidad, which arguably has shown no tangible benefit to citizens.
But for me the discussion itself of if we should have election observers is really not the correct one.
It should really be about if any government should have the ability to make that determination in the first place—since if, for example, the present Government has a nefarious plan, it gets to determine if that plan could be exposed by independent observers or not.
The ultimate example of “who will guard the guards?”, this power of an incumbent government having the final say in making that determination is obscene, to say the least, and goes against any convention of good governance.
This is especially relevant with regard to this present Keith Rowley-led Government, since he and they have shown undemocratic leanings, highlighted by the fact that the Privy Council’s ruling basically forces the call of the local government election.
So perhaps more important than at any other time in our history, we need independent observers, and in future this should become a standard feature of governance, along with fixed dates for both local government and general elections, as this power to be both organiser and participant in our electoral process must be forever separated to better ensure democracy.
Tim Teemal
St James