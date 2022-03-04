Christopher Boodram was the only diver to get out of the pipeline on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Boodram is now in the San Fernando General Hospital in stable condition.

However, he really thought he was going to die underwater with no help coming.

Five divers were sucked into the pipeline, while Boodram was saved by a team of commercial divers disobeying the directive of Paria’s management to not attempt a rescue because of the high risk of danger and further loss of life.

The Paria chairman had confirmed on Sunday that all four remaining divers were most likely dead.

Initially, we got no information from the chairman of the board of the company, no information from the Minister of Energy or from the Minister of National Security.

Minister Stuart Young eventually held a news conference that didn’t make much sense, but was just designed to show his administration and the company had done everything possible, in their opinion, to save the divers. It was really to deflect any negligence on the part of the company, Paria, and his administration.

The incompetence witnessed here is unprecedented, as lives were at stake. This is unacceptable, as many citizens watched in horror while the inevitable news came of the deaths of the four underwater divers.

It is just a travesty, and words cannot explain what the families are going through at this point.

It’s so horrible and terrible, and the call by the Opposition must be echoed for an independent investigation on Paria’s professional safety procedures, and even a police investigation into exactly how this occurred. To prevent a tragedy like this in the future, it is paramount.

Minister Stuart Young has now indicated that an independent investigation would be undertaken—but for a large number of our citizens, they are not very happy with just hearing this at this point in time.

They believe more must be done, and criminal negligence must also be investigated on how the company went about carrying out a plan to rescue the divers.

I hope we really get to the bottom of why these divers were left in the pipeline for such a long time, to run out of air and suffocate in such an inhumane manner and to die in such a heartbreaking way.

All I have to say is that such unqualified persons are the choice of this administration while they continue to promote to positions of power that hold people’s lives in their hands, where they continue to let us down constantly.

This one is the most hurtful, heartless one I have ever seen, to date.

The Minister of Energy is supposed to be one of the best ministers in the PNM administration, and the PM himself has full confidence in his abilities.

The Opposition and the families are calling for the whole board to resign.

Paria has not admitted liability for any of the deaths of the divers.

However, when people’s lives are left in the balance like this and the decision was not to assist effective and quickly, men like these have no place in the management of this country’s affairs at these crucial times, where they cannot make decisions in time to save lives.

The information on why a rescue was not launched in time is not forthcoming at this time. However, we continue to see travesty after travesty and, in this case, that decision cost four hard-working men their lives.

We must reject this inaction of the administration strongly in this case, and ask for a fair, independent report with external expertise on what really occurred as darkness continues to consume our islands. How can we stand by and accept this one from this State company?

Neil Gosine

insurance executive; former chairman of National Petroleum Marketing Company

