Independent senators, please say no. No to Christine Kangaloo as president. Kangaloo did not appoint you, therefore there’s no hard feelings.

Senators, especially Mr Viera, this is not about the United National Congress. This is about the survival of Trinidad and Tobago. Keith Rowley cannot be trusted; this is the final front of the battle for the nation’s soul.

If you have any moral and spiritual values as true independents, you all know that this appointment is wrong all how.

In fact, it is fatal to our democracy. Become heroes, wipe a clean slate inclusive of the merit list saga, show some reproductive fortitude for once and say NO to this appointment.

Surely don’t abstain. As a concerned citizen and a hurting young man, Trinidad and Tobago does not belong to Keith Rowley and the People’s National Movement.

Independent Senators Paul Richards, Varma Deyalsingh, Deoroop Teemal, Amrita Deonarine, Anthony Vieira, Dillon Remy et al, the fate of our nation rests in your hands, say NO!

Kendell Karan

Chaguanas

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WASA-proofing roads programme

WASA-proofing roads programme

WITH the Government about to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on road repairs over the course of this year, a solution must be found to the perennial problem of roads being dug up and left in disrepair by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

Last farewell to a missionary spirit and iconic clergyman

Friday was a most sad and solemn day for the believers of the Presbyterian Church of Trinidad and Tobago (PCTT) who came to pay tribute/farewell from all corners of T&T to their much-revered, iconic minister and pastor par excellence, the late Rev Anthony Rampersad.

Out of their league

What is clear to me as a result of listening to the commission of enquiry (CoE) into the tragedy at Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd is that there are lots of people who call themselves professionals, consultants and managers, but they are very much unqualified to be in those positions.

Covid questions

I haven’t heard the Minister of Health assure of the implementation of the Dr Seemungal recommendations for management of Covid-19 in the health system.

So, of course, I have questions:

1. Have the treatment medications for Covid-19 been imported in sufficient quantities?

The effects of genes

The effects of genes

DR ASHA PEMBERTON, adolescent medicine specialist, constantly reminds us that the adolescent brain in not fully developed until age 25 years old. Until then, although they are seen and treated as adults, they are officially still late adolescent young adults, still growing and developing.

Who needs a President?

Amidst all the hype surrounding the appointment of a new President of our republic, I tried to imagine what her typical day is like. I pictured a life of royalty, such as that of a queen: waking up in the morning in her royal robe, having her choice of breakfast while basking at the poolside, spending the next two hours in her private gym, relishing her mid-morning massage, followed by her midday nap.