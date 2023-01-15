Independent senators, please say no. No to Christine Kangaloo as president. Kangaloo did not appoint you, therefore there’s no hard feelings.
Senators, especially Mr Viera, this is not about the United National Congress. This is about the survival of Trinidad and Tobago. Keith Rowley cannot be trusted; this is the final front of the battle for the nation’s soul.
If you have any moral and spiritual values as true independents, you all know that this appointment is wrong all how.
In fact, it is fatal to our democracy. Become heroes, wipe a clean slate inclusive of the merit list saga, show some reproductive fortitude for once and say NO to this appointment.
Surely don’t abstain. As a concerned citizen and a hurting young man, Trinidad and Tobago does not belong to Keith Rowley and the People’s National Movement.
Independent Senators Paul Richards, Varma Deyalsingh, Deoroop Teemal, Amrita Deonarine, Anthony Vieira, Dillon Remy et al, the fate of our nation rests in your hands, say NO!
Kendell Karan
Chaguanas