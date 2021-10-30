Independent senators must do better than this

Moral courage is defined by the Oxford English Dictionary as “that kind of courage which enables a person to encounter odium, disapproval or contempt rather than depart from what he or she deems the right course”.
In his classical work Profiles in Courage John F Kennedy talks about political courage and argues that greatness in leadership stems less from cultivating popularity than from showing bravery in promoting the principles one believes in even when such a course of action makes one unpopular.
Kennedy portrays eight US political leaders whose courage he found exemplary because, “each one’s need to maintain his own self-respect for himself was more important to him than his popularity with others—because his desire to win or maintain a reputation for integrity and courage was stronger than his desire to maintain his office —because his conscience, his personal standard of ethics, his integrity or morality, call it what you will—was stronger than the pressures of public disapproval—because his faith that his course was the best one, and would ultimately be vindicated, outweighed his fear of public reprisal”.
The same was recognised by the former prime minister of Pakistan, Benazir Bhutto, who observed “ultimately, leadership is about the strength of one’s convictions, the ability to endure the punches, and the energy to promote an idea”.
In the same manner that physical courage means showing a willingness to stand up to the threat of death for a higher cause or concern for others, political or moral courage means being willing to face popular condemnation for a higher cause or concern for others.
Kennedy goes a step further and suggests that a measure of social isolation and condemnation is inevitable to those who lead on the basis of integrity and courage. In the motto that introduces the book, he quotes from Edmund Burke, “remember that obloquy is a necessary ingredient in the composition of all true glory; ...remember... that calumny and abuse are essential parts of triumph”.
Animating all of this is one’s conscience. Leaders who do not wish to be a traitor to their conscience take the straight and narrow road. This is a lonely journey. But that is how leaders create their own trajectory, something that not even followers understand.
The country is none the wiser on this because of the noise generated from emotions, hyperbole and a media that ought to do better in educating the public.
Senators appointed by Her Excellency also appear to be ignorant of moral courage, as their history has always been one of acquiescing to the Government.
There recent actions in the Parliament demonstrate they are afraid to encounter odium, disapproval or contempt. Peter Drucker says such a person is a phony.
Contrary to what is being played out in the media, it takes moral courage to move a motion for impeachment.
Ronald Bhola