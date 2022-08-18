Independent voice

With the same can-do confidence that carried our country to Independence on August 31, 1962, a small group of fired journalists took matters into their own hands in a move that would change the media landscape of Trinidad and Tobago forever.
Kishore Tiwary, Sieunarine Singh and Roy Boyke were among the staff of Trinidad’s British-owned Daily Mirror who were all fired overnight in 1966 after two British media barons struck a deal to sell Trinidad’s Mirror newspaper to the British owners of the rival Trinidad Guardian, who promptly shut down the competition to create a monopoly market.
For months, the journalists protested, marched and lobbied everyone they could.
Eventually, in a moment of desperation and inspiration, Tiwary, Singh and Boyke found the one local entrepreneur willing to answer history’s call—Vernon Charles, head of the family-owned Joseph Charles Bottling Works and manufacturer of Solo Beverages.
Charles structured an investment plan that brought in a diverse group of shareholders, from big business to trade unions and small individual investors willing to back a locally-owned daily newspaper. For him, the mission was to establish the Express as a newspaper that would help build the country and never be a tool of any political party or any one ethnic group.
The excitement surrounding the launch of T&T’s first locally-owned national newspaper was captured by 16-year-old reporter Keith Smith in the first edition of the Express on June 6, 1967. Following is an excerpt of the report by the teenager who grew up to be a journalism legend.
‘The people wanted another newspaper.
Did they really?
Or were we just fooling ourselves?
Were we in our zeal to launch the Express contusing our wishes with the wishes of the people?
What if they didn’t care?
Disturbing thoughts—that happily disappeared with the appearance of the first construction workers on the Express plant.
They cared, all right.
How else do you explain the fact that they volunteered to work Sundays and public holidays—without extra pay? Or the fact that they readily accepted that there were going to be days when going home for lunch would be an unaffordable luxury? That they wielded plane and chisel with consoling ease as the production manager bent over huge pots preparing their midday meal?....
The building that these small men were fashioning meant so much to us—it meant the end of drifting around. It meant that the picketing, the pots of coffee, the hastily-composed calypsos, the march… all this was worthwhile. Little wonder that we drooled on their co-operation. They were with us…
They and the dockworkers.
The white cargo ship, Jason, moored alongside the Port of Spain Wharves, carried its quota of mundane cargo—carrots, clay, citrus crated, chicken feed, onions, sewing machine. But it also carried the press—the revolutionary Cotrell V22, packed in silent disarray in anonymous brown crates… in a few days to be assembled and made to thunder out the country’s dynamic new tabloid.
The dock is a small city in itself and soon, everybody knew.
Off-loading began and almost simultaneously the rains came. But the stevedores, taking their cue from our carpenters and masons, worked on.
It took two hours to off-load the 19 tons of machinery. Two hours of steady drizzle and concentrated expertise. We wager the docks will never see the likes of it again.
“Congratulations! You’ve made it!”’