The President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago must sack all Independent senators with immediate effect for their extraordinary negligence, and dereliction in the performance of their duty, by facilitating the passage of the Procurement Amendment Bill by the Government.
The spurious and specious reasons advanced by Senator Dillon-Remy for supporting the bill and the abstentions by other senators clearly demonstrate their unsuitability and unfitness for the role assigned to them.
This bill is supremely important in securing transparency in the country’s financial decision making from undesirable and unacceptable actions by the Government. The urgency of opposition to this bill was evident in the singular voice of chambers of commerce, business organisations, the law society, experts in procurement and other groups and individuals.
The intention of these groups and individuals was to emphasise that the country’s wealth is not the private property of the Government. The Government holds the country’s finances in trust on behalf of the citizens, and cannot procure goods and services in a reckless manner without the requisite checks and balances. This combined voice expected the Independent senators to listen intently and act accordingly, on behalf of the citizenry.
The senators were expected to understand that Governments seek to circumvent measures if it suits a political purpose, and the Opposition will make decisions based on political survival. In both instances, the welfare of the citizens may not be of paramount concern. It is precisely in this context that senators are expected to studiously guard the national interest.
A perverse interpretation has been assigned to words and phrases such as “objective”, “not politically aligned” and “conscience”. It is perverse to think these words and expressions are to be applied only in an individual or personal context.
The President selected these persons to be the nation’s collective conscience, and act in a way that reflects the national sentiment. If the senators were really objective, they would have realised all the objective voices opposed the bill.
They would have also realised that the opposition to the bill was an expression of the nation’s conscience that required their validation by voting against the bill. What is the purpose of abstentions on such a critical bill? Only the Government benefited.
It is foolhardy and naive to believe senators are so insulated, detached and disinterested in national affairs that they are not politically aligned. Is it not an easy conclusion that they all have private preferences for a particular party or person to lead, govern and manage the country’s affairs.
Where does this then leave the citizens? We now face the situation where any prime minister at personal whims or fancies can now order the building of boats, planes or buildings without the strictest procurement practices. The complex steps in the procurement process are rendered meaningless.
A prime minister can make decisions on illogical considerations and disregard procurement notions of sole select, cost-based selection, quality-based selection, or a combination of quality-/cost-based selection. No one can ask questions at the appropriate juncture. Citizens will have to wait on the revelation of selected information and details as, when or if the Government decides.
The procurement process has imperatives that are well-known to procurement specialists.
These include strict adherence to detailed specifications, the ability of the proponent to satisfy the requirements, the leadership and management processes of all aspects of the procurement. These are now outside the purview of the procurement regulator.
The senators also frighteningly disregarded the power that it bestowed on a government that marginally captured popular votes and constituencies in the last general election. Had the Government won all 41 constituencies, a case for representing the view of the entire country may have been possible, but this consideration eluded the senators.
This country definitely does not need senators who obstruct the collective will of the people. Madame President, kindly terminate their appointments with immediate effect.