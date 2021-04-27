Indian disaster offers a stern warning to our Govt

The BBC has recently been reporting on the Covid crisis in India. A new wave of Covid has overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums. Yes, crematoriums.

Vaccine hesitancy has been replaced by vaccine panic. India, the country that produces more than half the world’s vaccines, has vaccinated only five per cent of its population, and this has resulted in the massive spread. The slow roll-out of vaccinations was blamed on government self-congratulation, complacency and hubris.

This Indian disaster must serve as a warning to our Government as to the consequences of falling behind in the vaccine drive. Sure, we only had 70,000 vaccines to start, but it has taken a month to use 40,000 of them and our issue now will be vaccine scarcity exacerbated by the Indian crisis.

While the roll-out has been described as smooth, I know of people over 60 turned away from multiple locations before getting an appointment. Originally there were only two centres in all of North-West Trinidad.

At the Savannah on Saturday it was smooth for many, but the person I dropped for a 9 a.m. appointment took three hours before they were through.

This is not meant as a criticism, but a warning that with a population of 1.4 million and an inadequate supply of vaccine and inadequate roll-out capacity (with the private sector not co-opted), we still face an existential crisis that warrants no complacency or self-congratulation.

This crisis affects us all and it is a shame some parliamentarians think this is a political issue warranting grandstanding and blame. Such is Trinidad.

As the late Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts) might have said, “gimme de ting dat de doctor order me”.

William Lucie-Smith

Maraval

Having beaten back the first wave of Covid-19 a year ago, India's abrupt spiral into becoming the epicentre of the global pandemic has shaken the world to its core.

There are no safe pathways with the virus

Venezuelan lives are being lost in the seas of the Caribbean. The representative at UNCHR, Eduardo Stein, has advocated for the establishment of "regular and safe pathways", including providing "humanitarian visas", in order to prevent death on the high seas.

Covid the prompt: do away with SEA

Covid-19 has been most disruptive of all our lives and now the Ministry of Education is considering the postponement of the 2021 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination.

On behalf of the Green Party of Trinidad and Tobago, we would like to offer an alternative suggestion: Let Covid-19 lead to scrapping SEA 2021, replacing it with a less cruel mechanism for guiding our young children to a secondary education. And perhaps this 2021 alternative could be a template for scrapping SEA permanently.

Vaccine side effects outweigh the alternative

The two choices available to us are either to get the vaccine, or not to get the vaccine. With the first choice, we must trust the science and all the research that has gone into its development, and hope this gets us back to life before Covid-19.

Creating survival systems

Creating survival systems

During an interview at his office in Georgetown in 1990, the then-governor of the Bank of Guyana told me how his staff would go “to the streets”, sometimes twice a day, to buy foreign exchange.