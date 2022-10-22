Inexcusable excuses are not cricket

An excuse seeks to justify an offence or absence regarding an issue. If one does not behave fairly, honestly or with a certain element of discipline, then one’s behaviour is just not cricket.
Over decades, excuses are being made regarding the performance of the West Indies cricket team, irrespective of the format of the game, whether Test, One Day, regional or, lately, Twenty20 or T20, and the Caribbean Premier League, CPL. Undoubtedly, cricket implies financial resources, but where is the pride of performance?
There have been so many coaches of different aspects of the game, physiotherapists and managers that it is mind-boggling to see the rather pathetic display of the West Indies team, which is more noted for inconsistency than winning. Cricket is one of the things that unite West Indians, especially within the Caribbean, but this observation has clearly escaped the West Indies Cricket Board, which seems incapable of avoiding the nepotism brush. A few years ago the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board wanted to break away and form its own international team.
Why are there managers who seem incapable of managing the different aspects of the game, whether batting, fielding, catching or bowling? Even though inconsistent, the players have the ability to play far better than they have been doing for decades. Unfortunately, such performances are as rare as a “blue moon”. Indiscipline seems the order of the day where learnings are totally unknown, to say the least.
There seem to be no coaches for any form or aspect of the game and it is very woeful to continue to blame the players, who clearly do not understand what cricket means to the countries in the West Indies or even understand the game of cricket. In most cases, batting, bowling, fielding, catching and understanding and appreciating the opposition are totally unknown to the team.
It boggles the mind that people are in positions in name only because there seems no competence except blaming the players who are out of their depth in the team.
It is quite instructive that people who coached fledgling teams to some level of success seem to believe they can use the same techniques to coach the West Indies team, which is very beset by nepotism, favouritism, unclear understanding of the game and very suspect ability to perform. The inability of the West Indies cricket team to perform is a clear sign the coaches lack the relevant competence to make a difference.
Adding insult to injury is the absence of available experienced players who were not considered. It is unbelievable that the current West Indies T20 captain, a seemingly woeful non-performer in all cricket areas since the Indian Premier League earlier this year, could even be considered a performer, far less a captain who has made innumerable blunders on the field!
Coupled with non-performance is his statement that the team does not need any “big-name players”. Is it any wonder that the West Indies T20 cricket team came last, and the first time to not ever qualify for the Super 12 in the International Cricket Council T20 competition, in its history?
Why cannot greater discipline be enforced upon the players? After three chances, at most, a non-performing player should be dropped from the team until his performance rises to the required level. Taking a page from English football, non-performing players, regardless of their ability, are benched until their performances meet the required criteria. Not in West Indies cricket, where clearly unfit and non-performing players are being given chance after chance—the refrain being “he is going through a bad patch”.
Top cricketing teams drop their once-performing players for a few games if they do not perform. In the West Indies, it seems this concept of performance is totally lost on the West Indies Cricket Board—which should be instantly dissolved and others given a chance to lead.
There are too many avenues for these non-performing players to lift their performances to the required standard that format of the game requires, without leaving them in the team to find form. There are too many players waiting on the sidelines to be picked, but the keeping of non-performers is stultifying their inclusion.
Proffering lame excuses for continuously losing a series is definitely not cricket. It is beyond curious that there is a team whose forte, it seems, is to lose. It seems incapable of winning games against teams that have recently come on the scene. One simply needs to look at the discipline that exists in these teams.
The West Indies have enough players in the various Caribbean islands to ensure non-performing players are dropped from the team until their performances improve. Additionally, arrogant and egoistic reasoning, which seemingly exists, regarding players who hold different views from the West Indies cricket board must cease. Is nepotism and choosing sub-par performers forced upon the cricket board because of that particular country’s financial contribution to the coffers of the board?
The West Indies Cricket Board must decide what is more important to them and the Caribbean islands and people. Is it staying in power; reaping the benefits of being a director, manager, coach; or understanding the immense value of the cricket team in representing the Caribbean as one entity that supersedes narrow political interests?
The West Indies Cricket Board and all coaches, including the head coach, must immediately resign, call elections for a new board which does not include any of the existing members, and read the riot act to non-performing players. Short of this, West Indies T20 cricket needs to be cremated so that they never resurrect!
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima