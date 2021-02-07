The Express must be roundly congratulated for its recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Application victory in the courts against the Commissioner of Police (CoP), Gary Griffith. Of course, this legal victory not only serves as a win for the media house and journalism in general, as information is the lifeblood of journalism, but it also helps to refine and settle the law, as it relates to the public’s right of access to information held by state actors.

Surely, one would expect that following the Court’s ruling, the CoP would have pause and reflected—maybe even apologise—accepting that he would have erred in law by refusing to divulge the requested information. Rather, in a bizarre turn of event, it appears that the CoP and his legal adviser, Christian Chandler, have not only doubled down on their position but responded with a full-frontal attack on the Act itself, calling on the Attorney General in a news conference to move amendments to the Act in Parliament, to allow for further exemptions of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) .

Note, I say further exemptions as the FOIA already provides a broad coverage exemption, which allows the TTPS and other state agencies to not disclose information, if they believe it would be inimical to the interest of national security or the public, with the only caveat being a proper consideration and weighing of the public interest.

What is even more perplexing is the reason given by both men as they sort to justify this request by citing the share number of request as “an abuse of the Act” by some citizens. Undoubtedly, one would agree that police officer’s time and energies would be better spent doing actual policing rather than filing papers or conducting research, but to use that as the sole basis for further exemption of the TTPS from the Act is simply put—tantamount to throwing out the baby with the bath water.

I mean clearly the real solution for which the CoP ought to have been calling on the Government, is for more financial and civilian human resources to deal with the increase number of request, thus allowing his police officers to deal with the business of policing, while the functioning of the Act takes it course.

Nevertheless, facing this exemption prospect the media must now realise that while they may have won the information battle, what lie ahead of them is the FOIA war.

A Phillip

Barataria

