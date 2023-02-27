I was so looking forward to making a contribution to the proposed symposium on crime that was to be open to the public. Now I understand that this is going to be a regional exercise. Whatever form this symposium takes, it is necessary to face the facts as they are and establish what are the root causes or the “motives” for this extremely contagious Public Health problem.
In my mind, the motive for the crime in Trinidad and Tobago falls under one heading: Injustice.
There is no justice in this place we call home.
There are no consequences for any wrongdoing and whatever justice is meted out in whatever time period that elapses, always seems to punish the persons at the lower level of our multi-tiered society and not the VIP or now VVIPs.
I wish not to get political, but politics is present in every facet of our life in T&T. Every single institution is wrapped up entirely in politics. I am of the firm belief that the two main political parties are no different to each other. Each mirrors each. No difference whatever.
Can we understand how the grassroot tier view the injustices that take place every day with our role models or institutions that should be role models? There are no consequences for anyone depending in which level of the society you happen to fall.
If one cannot get justice from the institutions that promise us this then l am afraid one has to make one’s own justice. How on earth can someone spend endless years inside of prison and be freed by the law because they have already served the sentences that would have been imposed on them before their case is called? Injustice.
Seemingly, the VIP and VVIPs are allowed to flaunt the law and attract a Teflon finish when it comes to white collar crime. Surely, this must have an effect on the general population.
We are up against a society divided not only by race, religion, location and situation. Citizens are aware on a daily basis of the inequities in our society. It is no small wonder that the rank and file take justice into their own hands. It is the only way that one can get any justice at all and that consequences for action can be exacted.
Justice delayed is justice denied. Injustice should also be denied.