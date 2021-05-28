Dad my best friend
(31.7.1945 — 22.5.2005)
A love so real,
And when you’re done; tell me if you feel
Close your eyes... fall back
Dad was there, trust then didn’t lack
Imagine being 15, feeling like eight...
And everything bad thing that happened
Someone was there to make it great!
In the distance “pope, you have enough money?”
Imagine hearing that in front your high school crush, yea! Funny!
Dad wasn’t rich but I was getting highly overpaid...
Still he’d tell the Parlour Lady give her anything she want, a baller since first grade
Maybe it was “Da Da, I wanna pee”
Every night, woke up without haste.
For his three little girls knew he’d race.
Mangoes, crayons, toys, she’d ask for one, get a 100 each
Bought for her everything he could of course within his reach
Trembling on a mattress awoken by me
On my way to school, a dying dad I didn’t foresee
Eyes so deep filled with emotions dipped in his pocket looking so sad
For it didn’t matter he had none after, as long as she had...
Baffled by a man in debt and in pain
She knew then he loved her insane...
Holding your hands beside you on your deathbed, I stood
Watching you die, What to do? nothing your little girl could
Mom said you never closed your eyes
She said you wanted to see me, all this time gone by and I still cry
Living without a Love like this, where can I start
Memories beyond this poem will always flutter my heart
A funny little girl with the biggest heart in the world
What you taught me, Dad, is better than Gold! I long too see your eyes one day
In the meantime, your little girl knows you’re there
Love is all that matters
What else you got? When it all shatters...
Reader, I hope something I said fit your glove
And whatever it was may it inspire you to love.
Love you, Daddy.
In the sky above...
Naila Roopchan
via e-mail