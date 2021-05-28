Dad my best friend

(31.7.1945 — 22.5.2005)

A love so real,

And when you’re done; tell me if you feel

Close your eyes... fall back

Dad was there, trust then didn’t lack

Imagine being 15, feeling like eight...

And everything bad thing that happened

Someone was there to make it great!

In the distance “pope, you have enough money?”

Imagine hearing that in front your high school crush, yea! Funny!

Dad wasn’t rich but I was getting highly overpaid...

Still he’d tell the Parlour Lady give her anything she want, a baller since first grade

Maybe it was “Da Da, I wanna pee”

Every night, woke up without haste.

For his three little girls knew he’d race.

Mangoes, crayons, toys, she’d ask for one, get a 100 each

Bought for her everything he could of course within his reach

Trembling on a mattress awoken by me

On my way to school, a dying dad I didn’t foresee

Eyes so deep filled with emotions dipped in his pocket looking so sad

For it didn’t matter he had none after, as long as she had...

Baffled by a man in debt and in pain

She knew then he loved her insane...

Holding your hands beside you on your deathbed, I stood

Watching you die, What to do? nothing your little girl could

Mom said you never closed your eyes

She said you wanted to see me, all this time gone by and I still cry

Living without a Love like this, where can I start

Memories beyond this poem will always flutter my heart

A funny little girl with the biggest heart in the world

What you taught me, Dad, is better than Gold! I long too see your eyes one day

In the meantime, your little girl knows you’re there

Love is all that matters

What else you got? When it all shatters...

Reader, I hope something I said fit your glove

And whatever it was may it inspire you to love.

Love you, Daddy.

In the sky above...

Naila Roopchan

via e-mail

