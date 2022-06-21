Inspired artists behind Yoruba Monument

The Yoruba Village Monument is a beautiful addition to Port of Spain, and I would like to congratulate the two female artists who created this amazing piece of sculpture.
While politics, crime and murder are the main topics covered in our daily newspapers, I am hoping that your newspaper will do an interview with the two remarkable young sculptors, Maria Diaz and Sherlan Peters.
Their story will be an inspiration to other aspiring young artists, and will at the same time lift the mood of your readers.
Furthermore, they deserve to be acknowledged.
Focusing on the creativity of our people when there is so much negativity in our country, and the world as a whole, is in my opinion, necessary at this time.
Hilma Smith Barnes
Gulf View