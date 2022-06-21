The Yoruba Village Monument is a beautiful addition to Port of Spain, and I would like to congratulate the two female artists who created this amazing piece of sculpture.

While politics, crime and murder are the main topics covered in our daily newspapers, I am hoping that your newspaper will do an interview with the two remarkable young sculptors, Maria Diaz and Sherlan Peters.

Their story will be an inspiration to other aspiring young artists, and will at the same time lift the mood of your readers.

Furthermore, they deserve to be acknowledged.

Focusing on the creativity of our people when there is so much negativity in our country, and the world as a whole, is in my opinion, necessary at this time.

Hilma Smith Barnes

Gulf View

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Inspired artists behind Yoruba Monument

The Yoruba Village Monument is a beautiful addition to Port of Spain, and I would like to congratulate the two female artists who created this amazing piece of sculpture.

While politics, crime and murder are the main topics covered in our daily newspapers, I am hoping that your newspaper will do an interview with the two remarkable young sculptors, Maria Diaz and Sherlan Peters.

Nothing for AG’s office to celebrate

The Office of the Attorney-General issued a disappointing media release on Monday on two recent Privy Council decisions which went in its favour.

The release stated that these “two decisions together set ground-breaking constitutional precedent (sic)”. Seriously?!!

Politicians are taking citizens for a ride

The sheer absurdity of Reginald Armour SC saying I forgot what my role was as senior counsel or Foster Cummings saying it was a mere oversight when accused of plagiarism in university shows the level of disrespect they hold not only for their peers in parliament and in the legal profession but also for the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.

Policing the police

Policing the police

SIX police officers have been suspended following the incident in which several of them were…