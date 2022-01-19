There’s no doubt we are in trying times. Our dominant relations are to a vaccine (not virus) that have split people under the same roof—not unique to T&T.
Reading on the fortunes of Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) which was on the verge of declaring peak business fortunes when Covid struck, and was suddenly thrown concrete boots to tread waters of locked borders and increased costs of meeting national and international health protocols, must have been very daunting for airline business.
To now celebrate a recalibration of strategy and new aircraft must be inspiring news for those of us who are still peeping to emerge carefully from the dark of these two-plus years.
While we remain vigilant of a virus with no pattern of guarantee in its future, we must be proud of any positive business signalling, as CAL has now boldly launched. The CEO and team must be commended for this refreshing, exemplary move.
The MAX 8s have faced their own scrutiny and Cirium’s Fleet Analyzer and Boeing data place a global fleet currently at 346, with US Carriers SWA, AA and UA the largest owners.
Let us all be proud of this Caribbean excellence.