Install ATMs in private hospitals

I would like to suggest that all private medical centres in Trinidad install an ATM (automated teller machine) on their premises.

The doctors in these private facilities, for some reason, can only be paid in cash. While a visit that has been scheduled by appointment may not present a problem, an emergency can be very stressful if the person who is ill does not have cash with them.

Late last year, my husband had to rush me to a private facility after I had a fall on a Sunday night. It was late at night, so a doctor had to be called out, as well as a lab technician.

Once I was taken in to be attended to, my husband had to make his way at midnight to more than one bank since two of the bank’s ATM machines had run out of cash. This was a danger at that time of night as he could have been robbed.

Recently, a few friends have been sharing with me their feelings about the inconvenience of not being able to use their cards at these facilities.

I would like to ask that these medical centres give serious thought to my suggestion.

H Barnes

Gulf View

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Mahdia and the regional system

Mahdia and the regional system

Quite apart from the human dimensions of what happened at Mahdia, the tragedy brought home with a vengeance structural problems in relation to the regional system of governance in this country

An opportunity to reset

The day that Tobagonians at home and abroad paused to say farewell to Christian and Claire Adams on June 1 will be etched in our memories for a long time.

Turn ideas to projects

In the last Niherst (National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology) competition for invention and innovation, there were 400 entries. There are many citizens with ideas for products to manufacture, but they do not have access to capital to get their idea manufactured.

Confidence in police leaders essential for fighting crime

It is beyond doubt that no leader, manager or supervisor can do all the work in any organisation by themselves; he or she will need the support and efforts of those working under their leadership. The TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service) is no different.

Install ATMs in private hospitals

I would like to suggest that all private medical centres in Trinidad install an ATM (automated teller machine) on their premises.

The doctors in these private facilities, for some reason, can only be paid in cash. While a visit that has been scheduled by appointment may not present a problem, an emergency can be very stressful if the person who is ill does not have cash with them.

Political migration: the UNC dilemma

The shocking migration of UNC (United National Congress) frontliners and their spontaneous absorption into the PNM (People’s National Movement) ranks may be more deep-rooted than meets the eye; a trend that is naturally endeared by many. The UNC’s shrugging it off as no big thing is the expected, typical knee-jerk reaction.