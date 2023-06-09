Install ATMs in private hospitals

I would like to suggest that all private medical centres in Trinidad install an ATM (automated teller machine) on their premises.
The doctors in these private facilities, for some reason, can only be paid in cash. While a visit that has been scheduled by appointment may not present a problem, an emergency can be very stressful if the person who is ill does not have cash with them.
Late last year, my husband had to rush me to a private facility after I had a fall on a Sunday night. It was late at night, so a doctor had to be called out, as well as a lab technician.
Once I was taken in to be attended to, my husband had to make his way at midnight to more than one bank since two of the bank’s ATM machines had run out of cash. This was a danger at that time of night as he could have been robbed.
Recently, a few friends have been sharing with me their feelings about the inconvenience of not being able to use their cards at these facilities.
I would like to ask that these medical centres give serious thought to my suggestion.
H Barnes
Gulf View