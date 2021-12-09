Integrity Commission giving citizens hope

For the first time in its multi-year existence, a few months ago the Integrity Commission demonstrated its commitment to its responsibilities by holding a news conference, inclusive of a question-and-answer session, to report on the progress it is making in fulfilling its mandate.
Never before in my experience has such a proactive approach been adopted.
Among the revelations was that it was investigating whether the law courts could be involved in the pursuance of defaulters. That would be a novel approach, and would signal that it is no longer business as usual.
Perhaps the truth will be brought into the open about the allegedly numerous private multi-million-dollar deals which are sometimes leaked to the public, but the details of which are never revealed. The quanta spoken of alone, in most cases, would more than repay the National Debt.
Perhaps, as well, people in public life may be more demanding of their colleagues and thus reassure the public at large that such actions will not be tolerated.
I doubt that it is a matter of national pride, although some may consider it amusing, but it is no surprise that our country has such a low ranking in the Corruption Perception Index.
Yet for all that, the Government continues to seek to drain money out of the long-suffering citizenry by way of a multiplicity of taxes, at the same time continuously complaining of inadequate funds to satisfy the need for good roads, an adequate water supply, reduced taxes, a dependable supply of electricity, an acceptable standard of healthcare, efficient and reliable public transport, and on and on.
We can only hope that the Integrity Commission in its new activism will be allowed to complete the awesome, monumental challenge which it has undertaken.
The commission’s recent advertisements in the daily newspapers give a renewed thrust to the expectation of a reduction of corruption in Trinidad and Tobago.
Karan Mahabirsingh