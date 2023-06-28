You want to win an election?
Don’t try to. Satisfy your intended constituents that you’re already working for their interests. Let them see you, meet you at your office, greet you at their homes. Listen attentively to their situations and try to fully understand them, their valid and just needs, and their fears. Give them your honest opinion, your best suggestions on how they can help themselves. Give them your promise of honest representation and feedback as far as is humanly possible. Life isn’t easy, they know that better than you. And they’ve seen and heard all the tricksters with their grand promises.
It boils down to integrity and service. These two simple words, taken seriously, will teach you all the character-building qualities parents sometimes omit. Patience, empathy, charity, perseverance, honesty, strong work ethic, all these and more. If these are seen in your deeds, the appreciation will materialise.
But face it, it isn’t easy. This is idealistic, pie-in-the-sky stuff that’s only heard at or around election time, like now. And politicians are, or eventually become, some of the most greedy, narcissistic and reviled citizens. It tends to go like this: “Mr X, we think you’d be a good addition to our party and would like to make you a minister. Can you promise to try not to steal more than, say, $200,000 per year?”
Even as you attempt to cite love for country, etc, you’ll be persuaded not to give up the opportunity for service, plus the little bonus, to pay for your children’s future education, perhaps, or your mother-in-law’s surgery. The problem is, after a few years, not only is that $200,000 a year considered part of your “salary”, $5 million a year is not enough. Power corrupts, destroying the same qualities mentioned above. Don’t believe me? Read the papers.