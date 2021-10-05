Interfering with basic rights

It’s called “safe zones”, where the vaccinated can sit and dine or work out or watch a movie without concerns of catching the dreaded Covid.
Yes-sir, from next Monday, “safe zones” will be in effect, to the point where if one has not been vaccinated and is caught in one of the designated “safe zones”, the police can not only charge said individual, but remove them from the “zone”.
The Government I voted for is so serious about these “safe zones” that if the owner of a business in one of them allows an unvaccinated employee or patron into said “safe zone”, they too can be charged by the police.
The laws of Trinidad and Tobago have undergone several changes since Covid’s appearance, but based on the establishment of “safe zones” as well as the prime minister’s statements concerning employer-employee relations, will there be more adjustments to our laws?
The prime minister’s statements and instructions are being taken as declarations. When a declaration is made by the prime minister, it is to be obeyed by all and sundry. I hope he is aware of that based on the instructions given of how employers should treat with their employees concerning taking a jab or not, is it that the employees have no say—whether individually or through their union rep?
Would it make sense to take an employer to court, as the court could simply say the employer is obeying the prime minister? Is the prime minister aware employers are now demanding the status of their employees, as far as having the jab or not?
Is the prime minister aware employers are changing the terms and conditions of their employees unilaterally, based on his statements and instructions? What about the constitutional right to the freedom of movement for all citizens?
I hear and see ads all the time that state, “We are all in this together,” and “Let’s fight Covid together,” but, clearly, the statements and instructions being made by this Government are more about division—“the vaxxed” vs “the un-vaxxed”. The statements and instructions made and being made by the PM are altering more than the public health regulations. They have now reached industrial law and the basic rights of citizens enshrined in the Constitution.
Hugh Springer