I became an Amplia customer on Tuesday August 2, 2022, this despite reading the terrible reviews of your service, I nonetheless decided to take a chance and leave the oldest, largest cable/internet/phone provider in T&T, who I had been with for over 25 years.
This was done for three main reasons, namely:
1. Dissatisfaction with overall level of customer service
2. Low Internet speeds and the failure to upgrade to a fibre network
3. Amplia securing the sole rights to broadcast the English Premier League for the next three years
At the time of writing this, which is Friday August 5, 2022, my worst fears regarding their service have been realised.
The first warning sign was the loss of cable service at approximately 10.30 p.m. on the very first day I was connected.
Fortunately, the service was back up the next day, mind you I cannot ever recall an abrupt interruption of this nature occurring with my previous provider.
This has soon been followed by an interruption in both Internet and cable services from the morning of Thursday August 4 to the present time.
This is despite assurances from Amplia that a technician would visit my home on that said afternoon, which prompted me to contact them, only to be told that the visit had been rescheduled to Friday August 5, to my surprise I was informed that either the technician assigned (name given) had rescheduled the visit or that I was contacted and rescheduled it myself?
The first game of the new EPL season is scheduled to kick off today (Friday) and if my service is not restored by then, I may set a record/precedent for the shortest tenure of an Amplia subscriber.
Additionally, I will be contacting TATT and Amplia regarding a rebate/refund for the period of this ongoing lack of Internet and cable service.