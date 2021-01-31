Introducing ‘new model’ at ARC

I read with some interest and concern a series of articles in one of the daily newspapers on the state of local horse racing and the role of the Arima Race Club (ARC), the promoter of racing in Trinidad and Tobago, in the racing industry.
The content of the articles comprised substantially the views of individuals from certain stakeholder groups. Permit me the opportunity to respond.
I have been a member of the ARC for more than 20 years and I have attended almost every general meeting convened by the club. I do not remember any of those persons, who were interviewed, attending a meeting and putting forward their ideas for the benefit of the club or participating in the implementation of new strategies. In fact, I know that some of them are not members and those who are members do not attend meetings.
It sounds great to espouse the view that the ARC, which is facing serious difficulties, needs to introduce a “new model” which is the common thread in their recommendations. My concern is that your readers may agree and conclude that the present management is doing nothing to return the industry to sustainability and that their recommendations should be implemented.
I would like to ask the persons, who have expressed those very broad views, to kindly answer the following questions:
1. What is that “model”? Please provide components of the model and a roadmap for implementation.
2. Can the model be implemented within the constraints of the existing legal framework for betting, which is woefully antiquated? If so, explain how one navigates the tight restrictions.
3. How does the club acquire the resources to implement the new model? The matter of external investors has been explored for years and the club continues to pursue it.
I can assure you that the ARC would welcome a document with your answers.
To draw an analogy, their recommendations are akin to advising someone, who is unable to get a job, to obtain a university degree without telling the person:
1. The kind of degree that should be acquired, considering the person’s aptitude and the kind of degree required to make him or her marketable in the relevant environment.
2. How the person will acquire even the eligibility qualifications to achieve entry to university.
3. How the person will acquire the resources, including financial resources, to put himself or herself through university.
The fact that persons, who are familiar with some of the efforts being made by the present management and the major challenges being faced, can make those broad recommendations in the public forum in a manner that gives the impression that the management is either unaware of the things that need to be done or is unwilling to do them, I consider this misleading and disingenuous. Instead, they should have taken the opportunity to highlight the challenges that are being faced by the club and the industry.
Finally, I have noted that very little mention has been made about the role and effectiveness of the two statutory bodies, the Trinidad and Tobago Racing Authority (TTRA) and the Betting Levy Board (BLB), that are mandated by law to participate in the development of the racing industry.
Martin Henry
via e-mail