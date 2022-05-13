Investigate offer to bribe Minister Hinds with watch

On Wednesday at a news conference at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, where a US$1.5 million Gang Reduction and Community Programme (GRACE) was launched, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds indicated that while he was minister of works, someone offered him a watch valued at over $.5 million as a bribe, following which he drove the person out of his office and reported the matter to the PM.
Minister Hinds as a senior attorney-at-law, and seasoned legislator, and the Prime Minister, as head of the Government, should know that under Section 3(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the offer of a bribe to an office-holder is a criminal offence punishable by a fine of $500,000 and imprisonment for ten years.
The questions that arise from the above, at the very least are:
1. Who was the person offering the bribe to the minister?
2. Did Minister Hinds immediately, or anytime up to now, report the corruption crime to the police? If not, why not?
3. What was the PM’s response when told of this corruption crime by Minister Hinds?
4. Did the PM instruct Minister Hinds to report the corruption crime to the police? If not, why not?
5. Can Minister Hinds legitimately and with “grace” continue to hold the office of Minister of National Security (and line minister for the T&T Police Service) while the above questions remain unanswered?
6. Can the PM, because of his continuing stance on corruption, maintain silence on the above issues?
The above is a shocking state of affairs, to say the least.
Larry N Lalla
attorney-at-law