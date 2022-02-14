As we continue to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, millions of people are stressed about money and their financial standing.
It can make us feel exhausted, angry, distracted and emotionally depressed.
Children and teenagers may not understand the problems faced by their parents or guardians. This can cause an enormous amount of additional stress on the managers of the household.
According to the World Health Organisation there are family exercises that can be done so as to alleviate some of this stress by incorporating children in creating a household budget.
Based on our culture and tradition growing up, it was very unlikely or even unheard of to involve children in money matters.
However, having them involved teaches and even trains them in proper money management from a young age.
We have to explain to our children and young teenagers what a budget is, be detailed and explain the importance of having and utilising a budget.
Sit with them and create a budget together, never dismiss any of their concerns or questions.
Dedicate some time and effort to explain in detail. Get creative so as to make the planning interesting.
Begin by getting a few sheets of blank paper and cut them into pieces.
Distribute pieces to everyone and write or draw the things that you spend money on every month.
Next to each item write how much is spent on that particular item.
When that is completed total your household expenditure of all the items documented.
At that point have a discussion especially with the children and teenagers about wants and needs.
Look at an educational video if necessary so as to explain the difference.
Explain that needs are the items that are essential to the survival of the entire family.
Wants are the things that would be nice to have but not necessary to live.
After you discuss and differentiate wants and needs have them make suggestions on what they think can be eliminated from your list or even spent less on monthly.
Try to be as reasonable with them as possible and thank them for their input.
This exercise may not be completed in one sitting so be patient, try not to make it boring and drawn out so as to lose their attention and focus.
Reschedule other sittings if necessary.
Finally all members should build a budget together.
Reassure the younger ones that wants will not be eliminated totally.
Explain to them how important they, their happiness, safety and well-being are to you hence the purpose of the entire exercise.
I am sure that most adults will be amazed at how knowledgeable children can be and how much of a contribution they can make in an effective and feasible household budget.
Also, having them involved as part creator of the budget will assist them to accept and understand its importance at a greater level.