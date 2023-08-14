Thank you, West Indies; you guys owed us that victory. It’s been a tough couple of months for the region.
Now some people would say it was expected because Kohli, Sharma, Jadeja and maybe Bumrah weren’t playing, that it was a second-string Indian team, or they’re just testing their bench strength.
Nonsense. That Indian team was a full-strength squad. In fact, it was an IPL best eleven. A lot of fans and commentators, recently posting on our failure to qualify for the ODI World Cup, were and still are claiming the IPL has destroyed West Indies cricket.
I disagree. The IPL has helped West Indies cricket. The West Indies just won a T20 series against the best T20 nation in the world—like being beaten by South Africa in the second T20 with that crazy score line, and still winning the series away from home.
We were two nil up against India, and left it to the last game to seal the series. I see self-confidence; those guys are holding their nerve, and backing themselves, despite being under threat. Same with England not too long ago. Hopefully we can repeat that later this year.
Not being in the ODI World Cup this year means we are favourites going into the T20 World Cup next year. I agree with Daren Sammy, we need to get that Rashid Khan/Narine/Kuldeep player in our playing eleven to add depth to our bowling unit; maybe Sinclair or Cariah.
West Indies cricket has shown they have the talent, tools and the right people to return us to the top of the world.
Above all, this series victory proves we don’t need Keith Rowley for anything. Daren Sammy has shown that our mentality is the missing puzzle in our cricket. Rightfully so. Kraigg Brathwaite, WI players have a crucial six months ahead to do some deep introspection and re-invent themselves to bring glory to the region.
Well done, fellas. WI move on!