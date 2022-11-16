This letter is to bring to your attention, as well as Government ministries responsible for the construction and installation of iron barricades on the roadways, that there is a missing barricade above a 40-foot river situated along the Diego Martin Main Road, between Gopaul Avenue and Sandale Avenue, and is directly opposite to Brunton Road.
The absence of this barricade can cause serious injury to pedestrians if they are not careful and fall in, as well as vehicles if drivers misjudge the road.
It is of great importance that the necessary authorities be alerted to this situation so that unwanted circumstances can be avoided, which will save lives and property, as well as reduce costs to individuals and the Government.