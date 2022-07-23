For someone with so few victories under her belt, you’d think the Opposition Leader would be more gracious in defeat. For someone who condemns dictatorships and claims to fight for demo­cracy, she seems to have the hardest time accepting the results of elections, unless it’s her internals, of course.

Somehow, it’s only a democratic process if she gets her way. Once the votes don’t go in her favour, out come the cries of fraud, corruption and deception.

On Monday, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bisses­sar, fresh off another defeat in trying to unseat Attorney General Reginald Armour, complained that only 18 per cent of the lawyers of the Law Association turned out, saying they showed “apathy and disinterest”. But somehow, low voter turnout wasn’t a problem when only 13,000 of UNC members showed up for the June 26 internal election.

She commended the “brave young lawyers” like Kiel Taklalsingh and Renuka Rambhajan. Ignoring the fact that Rambhajan served as a temporary Opposition sena­tor multiple times. Is she an “eat ah food” lawyer as well? Do they grovel to the UNC?

Persad-Bissessar continues to miss the difference between State and Government. In assuming anyone who does work for the State is somehow beholden to the ­Gov­ernment.

“We must unite to work to get them out of the country,” she said. Must we exile those with whom we disagree?

If the Opposition Leader has proof of collusion and corruption, she must bring it forward. We have seen how these sustained attacks on character can affect those called to serve their county. Eugene Tiah, former Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago chairman, withdrew from the Cabinet-appoin­ted committee to investigate the Paria diving tragedy.

It is irresponsible for the Leader of the Opposition, the so-called prime minister in waiting, to continue her attack on indepen­dent institutions as if she would not then have to preside over these same institutions.

The country still reels from the travesty that was October 21, 2021, as Opposition members wailed in the Parliament trying to unseat the President. A move that led to sustained attacks on the Independent bench, which continue to this day.

She knows the Prime Minister cannot instruct the President to remove Indepen­dent senators, but it didn’t stop her from asserting that’s what the Prime Minister would do because members of the Independent bench did not support the bail amendment legislation.

It appears as though she’s setting the stage for a world where she, to use her phrase, stacks these institutions with UNC’s “friends, family and financiers” since everyone else is somehow beholden to the PNM.

David Nakhid’s march to the US Embassy and the UN to deliver the Judith Jones report speaks to a delusional party courting foreign parties to anoint them leader in the way of Juan Guaido.

Internal introspection is needed by this party to realise that its members are ­unwilling to tell their political leader (again, to use her words) “the Emperor isn’t ­wearing any clothes”.

J Johnson

Malabar

