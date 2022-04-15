Is a dollar really a dollar?

We cannot compare prices without a parity rating or a common denominator. The argument that a dollar is a dollar in a respective country is to disregard the purchasing power of that dollar.

A daily parity rating which shows the comparative figures is given by the Central Bank and is useful for pricing purposes even when the figure is needed for tendering purposes.

The current fuel price concern refers.

An article by Akash Samaroo puts things in perspective showing the comparison between our fuel and that of Barbados. In it he shows the price of a standard-sized sedan costing in Barbados TT$694.08 today while in T&T it will be $337.50 in the proposed increase and the Toyota Hilux TT$927.77, compared to TT$322.80, our new price. Samaroo did not give the figures for Jamaica.

This comparison makes sense to me as it advises us of the cost to our fellow Caricom neighbours.

We need to be reminded of the calls from many quarters for the removal of fuel subsidy by informed opinions for a long time now including the claim of former minister of finance, Larry Howai, who sometime ago suggested that the subsidy is equivalent to “more schools and hospitals and a annual increase of 10 per cent to civil servants”!!!!!

Likewise during the refinery days, we were burdened with the fuel subsidy. Those of us who see the need to adjust our activities in travel and driving are on the right road.

As we see activities contra price increase, the respected right of citizens, we should not be blindly and emotionally protesting only for the flow of things currently going on. An informed citizenry is important to action.

Lennox Sirjuesingh

Chaguanas

