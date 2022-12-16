Is a UNC/PDP alliance in the works?

IN 2010, the political parties that made up the People’s Partnership were worth their weight in gold. I will not itemise them. We know who they were and who disengaged themselves in disappointment. Simply put, the United National Congress was the strongest in the Partnership and took charge. Not everyone liked the feeling of being used and the Partnership crumbled.
By 2015 the electorate decided better the devil you know. The People’s National Movement, a party specifically designed in 1956 to survive political hell or highwater and can reinvent invent itself if and when necessary, returned to power. Whenever in power the PNM has been able to make significant improvements. Some would disagree but the seriously copious cash floating about in the conglomerate and entrepreneurial sectors is always impressive under PNM rule.
What has this to do with the political worth of the Progressive Democratic Patriots owned by Watson Solomon Duke?
Just as in 2010, the UNC needs to join forces with other parties in order to chance staring at success.
The PDP won handsomely (14-1) against the PNM at the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections in Tobago in December 2021. One year later the hand picked by Watson Duke, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and his supporters, have decided to remove themselves from the PDP after falling afoul of Duke.
This THA catastrophe, in all its irreverence and political madness, is available on social media. The PDP is in limbo with just one elected member in the THA.
It has been tossed about in the public domain that the UNC/PDP share the idea of another partnership government.
Ask yourself this: Can Trinidadians feel comfortable with another UNC led political partnership?
There are well over 1.4 million citizens living in Trinidad. What worked in beautiful little Tobago consisting of only 60,000 citizens, will not work over here as there are far more complicated social factors.
T&T politics involves thousands of political fence sitters who do not bother with show business political party cards.
Votes are all cast based on good political image on general election day.
Image is everything in T&T. It is most unwise to knock an open package of political sliced bread off the counter.
If a UNC/PDP partnership is successful, will the UNC make Watson Solomon Duke Prime Minister?
What is the going price for the PDP?
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin