Is a UNC/PDP alliance in the works?

At last, the august State enterprise, the plaything of the Minister of Finance, the towering Central Bank of T&T, is finally summoning the statistical fortitude to provide empirical data that the increase in gas prices is behind the spiralling inflation rate.

It’s nice to see the Central Bank recovering from the stunning, but not unexpected loss from their completely misguided case against Jwala Rambarran, exposure of how much the said Governor worked for, which has gone up by more than four per cent since they unfairly terminated Jwala at the behest of the Minister of Finance as well as the failed case against Maritime.