This country’s policy makers continue to make me wonder if anyone is really working at these offices around the country.
The National Insurance Board continues to complain: more funds needed, more contributions needed, we are going bankrupt.
On and on with these phrases... and the simplest solution is being ignored.
Why, oh why, are the self-employed in this country still being barred from making NIS contributions? Why?
This is the best and quickest method of increasing these contributions.
The economists at the ministry and at NIB can surely come up with formulae for this category of employed persons.
Can we please hear from some of these geniuses? Solve the problem instead of wanting to cut, cut, cut the benefits to which the working population has contributed.
I have also seen reports of NIS contributions “missing”. Come on, people. Stop assuming the only cause is employers not paying into the fund.
I want to suggest the answer could be that entries have not been updated by the staff of the NIB. Maybe they are under-staffed? Maybe the computers have broken down?
I suggest the media or other interested persons enquire into the real reason people’s accounts have not been updated.
If an applicant for benefits carries their records to the NIB when making an application, and their account is updated at that time, how can they then say the contributions had not been made?
Even the Ombudsman jumped onto this facile excuse.
Come on. Do a proper check, and suggest a solution which can then be implemented.
It is too easy to complain and give up. Instead, get to work and solve the problem.