Is common sense still common?

After looking the other way while multiple regulations were breached under their noses at the funeral of ­Yasin Abu Bakr, one wonders where the Police Service will now find the moral authority to enforce the law against anyone.

Asked to explain, Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob told the Express “it wouldn’t have been wise”, and that “certain decisions” were made because “it was felt that it might have made matters worse” had the police attempted to take ­action.