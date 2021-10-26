Recently we heard schools are not safe zones and were not set up to be safe zones since they are not places of entertainment.
However, if children can sit in a class to listen to their teachers and do their work, how come they can’t sit comfortably in a movie theatre to watch a movie?
Is common sense still common?
Cinemas should be removed from the list of safe zones since patrons can sit apart.
Is common sense still common?
Places of worship are operating at an unfair 25-per cent capacity at this time for worship services, but only ten people can attend a funeral or a wedding. Why can’t the same 25 per cent of worshippers attend a wedding or funeral?
Where is the logic or the science in that decision for ten people to be at separate events in the same worship place that can hold 25 per cent?
How long are places of worship going to remain at 25-per cent capacity?
More people are getting vaccinated, so the number should increase. The excuse of worship being streamed online makes no sense since some folks have no Internet access.
Is the Covid virus checking the number of people who attend services and weddings, and then deciding who to infect?
Is common sense still common?
Who on earth is making these nonsensical decisions?
J Ali
Port of Spain