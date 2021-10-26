Recently we heard schools are not safe zones and were not set up to be safe zones since they are not places of entertainment.

However, if children can sit in a class to listen to their teachers and do their work, how come they can’t sit comfortably in a movie theatre to watch a movie?

Is common sense still common?

Cinemas should be removed from the list of safe zones since patrons can sit apart.

Is common sense still common?

Places of worship are operating at an unfair 25-per cent capacity at this time for worship services, but only ten people can attend a funeral or a wedding. Why can’t the same 25 per cent of worshippers attend a wedding or funeral?

Where is the logic or the science in that decision for ten people to be at separate events in the same worship place that can hold 25 per cent?

How long are places of worship going to remain at 25-per cent capacity?

More people are getting vaccinated, so the number should increase. The excuse of worship being streamed online makes no sense since some folks have no Internet access.

Is the Covid virus checking the number of people who attend services and weddings, and then deciding who to infect?

Is common sense still common?

Who on earth is making these nonsensical decisions?

J Ali

Port of Spain

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Policing double standard

Policing double standard

After looking the other way while multiple regulations were breached under their noses at the funeral of ­Yasin Abu Bakr, one wonders where the Police Service will now find the moral authority to enforce the law against anyone.

Asked to explain, Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob told the Express “it wouldn’t have been wise”, and that “certain decisions” were made because “it was felt that it might have made matters worse” had the police attempted to take ­action.

No disgrace, no disorder

No disgrace, no disorder

SOMETHING has to be said about the fact that Yasin Abu Bakr died on the night of the day on which the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago was said to have again been disgraced.

Let actions speak louder than words

“Politics has a morality of its own,” said Mr Basdeo Panday, the then-political leader of the United National Congress in early April 2005. Paraphrasing what he also said at that party’s caucus, “Politics is more important than professional integrity.”

Is common sense still common?

Recently we heard schools are not safe zones and were not set up to be safe zones since they are not places of entertainment.

However, if children can sit in a class to listen to their teachers and do their work, how come they can’t sit comfortably in a movie theatre to watch a movie?

Impeachment and ting

Impeachment and ting

Much of what transpires in this country is deterministic, forced by our history. Politics, the quest for power and the right to dictate what we say and do here, is the dominant preoccupation.

Divali destined to offer a new hope

Trinidad and Tobago celebrates Divali on November 4 against a backdrop of socio-economic challenges not seen before. Our nation is crying out for leadership at all levels of society.