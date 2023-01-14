Is Govt’s nominee in our nation’s interest?

I wish to highlight an unfortunate experience relating to customer service. On Friday I went to the Arima Licensing Office to have my driver’s permit renewed. My confirmed appointment was at 9.15 a.m. I am a senior citizen.

I arrived at the office at 7.20 a.m. and met a line of about 50 people waiting to conduct their business. I joined the line and, around 8 a.m. the line had snaked around the entrance and into the car park, with several more joining as time went by.