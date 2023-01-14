Is Govt’s nominee in our nation’s interest?

The current imbroglio regarding the selection by the Government of the sitting President of the Senate, Christine Kangaloo, to be elected as the next president of the republic raises much broader issues as to whether our current constitutional provisions reflect or achieve its overarching objective of a political system founded on the principles of democratic republicanism.
According to this political system, the supreme power lies in the body of citizens, the electorate, who are entitled to vote for representatives responsible to them. The role, power and function of the president of the republic as head of state, as provided for in our Constitution, lies at the heart of this debate. As head of state, the president is the repository of executive authority which power and authority are subject to specific, but wide-ranging, constitutional limitations. Those constitutional restrictions on the exercise of presidential power are necessary prerequisites for the effective exercise of executive authority by the duly elected government, charged with responsibility for governance of the country.
It is therefore practicable and reasonable, and to be expected, that a main role of the president as head of state is, in effect, to work alongside the government in its management and governance of the country. It is a relationship, by its very nature, that must be founded on trust and confidence between the government and the president. Indeed, the Constitution clearly contemplates a mechanism for its achievement by expressly providing that a political appointee of the government may be elected to the office of president.
This is reflected by Section 24 which provides that the seat of a person elected president, if a member of the House of Representatives or the Senate, shall become vacant; by Section 27 that where the president is not able to perform his functions temporarily, for example, where the president is abroad or for some other reason, the president of the Senate, or alternatively, the Speaker of the House, shall act in his absence. (As we would recall, during the 1990 attempted coup when the substantive president Noor Hassanali was abroad, Mr Emmanuel Carter, the then-President of the Senate, acted as president during that tumultuous period in our country’s history.) Finally, where a motion for the removal of the president reaches the tribunal stage, Section 38 provides that the president of the Senate shall perform the functions of the president during the relevant period.
Given that it is the government, through its cabinet, and not the president, that is responsible for running the country, a significant majority of the wide-ranging powers and functions of the president are understandably circumscribed by the Constitution. Those circumscribed powers fall into two broad categories—those which mandate the president to act, for example, with respect to the opening of Parliament, the assenting and proclamation of laws, the appointment of the prime minister in specified circumstances; and, secondly, those powers by which Section 80 provides, in effect, that where a function or power is be exercised by the president after consultation or on the advice of the prime minister, the president shall act in accordance with the advice of the Cabinet. Examples include appointments to the respective service commissions, save the Judicial and Legal Service Commission.
However, while one may be tempted to conclude that the government of the day has sufficient constitutional safeguards to ensure compliance and co-operation by the president, thus providing a sufficient rationale for the appointment of a political appointee as president, it is to be noted that Section 78 of the Constitution provides, in effect, that even where the president is mandatorily required to act in accordance with the advice of the prime minister, the question as to whether or not he or she has so acted cannot be questioned in a court of law.
Such a situation arose in 1987 when newly appointed PM ANR Robinson of the NAR (National Alliance for Reconstruction) government challenged, by way of court proceedings, the validity of the appointment of James Alva Bain to two commissions by then-President Ellis Clarke, even deposing on affidavit that he was not consulted with regard to the appointments as required by the Constitution. The court held, that in accordance with Section 78, whether or not such presidential consultation had occurred could not be enquired into by the court.
Another practical consideration to which any government must be alive in its choice of president is that once elected, the removal from office of such president, even if the circumstances for so doing may be justified and may be instituted at the government’s initiative, removal of the president is extremely challenging, requiring as it does a minimum of the support of two-thirds of all the members of the House of Representatives and Senate.
Accordingly, while one may argue that the cumulative impact of the aforementioned constitutional provisions weighs heavily in favour of, or even justifies, a political appointee as president, it is equally clear that the intent of our Constitution is that the president’s role and powers are not to be regulated merely to those of a ceremonial head of state. This is clear by way of the constitutional provisions for the exercise of the president’s sole discretion in prescribed circumstances or, alternatively, the president’s sole deliberate judgment in specified circumstances, all of which are of constitutional importance.
These powers include the appointment, at the president’s sole discretion, of nine senators to the Senate, and with respect to the exercise of presidential judgment, the appointment and revocation of the leader of the opposition in prescribed circumstances, and the appointment of the prime minister where it appears to the president that no party commands the support of the majority of members of the House of Representatives. Such a circumstance arose in 2000 where after the national election, the seats were divided evenly between members of the PNM (People’s National Movement) and UNC (United National Congress) party. The then-president, in exercise of his judgment, pursuant to Section 76(2), appointed the leader of the PNM as prime minister, as the member of Parliament most likely to command the majority of support of the House, although the UNC party was the incumbent government.
Further, the proclamation of a state of emergency, according to Section 8(2), shall not be effective unless the president declares in writing that he or she is satisfied that the constitutional circumstances for declaring a state of emergency are met.
So ultimately, the president, by the framers of our Constitution, is caught between two potentially competing roles and functions. While expressly contemplating a political appointee, even one that is active, being selected as president, it conversely makes specific provision for such elected president to make critical executive decisions in his own discretion or by the exercise of his judgment, which decisions may run counter to the wishes of the government that elected him. The scope of the president’s power is further potentially amplified in that those executive decisions which are mandated to be exercised, in accordance with the advice of the prime minister, cannot be enquired into by a court of law, and where his removal from office is being actioned by the very government that selected him, such removal is nigh impossible during his term.
The real question, therefore, still remains—is it in the nation’s interest and our nation’s adherence to a democratic republic model, that a President, even though constitutionally permissible, coming as it were from the very bowels of the party and an active party appointee, be put forward as the government’s choice of President?
It should be pointed out that this opinion is premised not on the unsuitability of the person selected by the government. In fact, the contrary would be far more accurate; but rather on the current constitutional barriers to the attainment of the principles and objectives upon which a democratic republic system of government is founded. Perhaps the time has indeed come for the enactment of a Constitution based on an executive presidency.
Karen Tesheira
former government minister