I am reminded of the first line of Slinger Francisco aka Sparrow’s calypso “Dan is the man in d van” which starts with “Captain, examine the horns, there is a traitor on board”.
The beleaguered Kamla Persad-Bissessar is now afraid to trust far less to eat and drink with her colleagues as she cannot afford another betrayal.
What if the traitors are those closest to her and who wish her demise to promote their own self-interest?
What if the traitors are those who feigned hurt at the results?
What if the black caucus in the UNC has made their move to discredit and remove her?
What if it is the leader has finally outsmarted herself?
It is generally accepted that a government will suffer a mid-term blip, but Kamla has been able to ensure that this fate has befallen the UNC as even the Independent senators did not support her and her party.
What a sorry and embarrassing sight as the leader plummets to ignominy taking all those around her to the political cemetery.
I am reminded of another calypso “Captain the ship is sinking”.