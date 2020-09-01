FIFA’s conduct in dealing with the T&T Football Association (TTFA) appears to answer that question in the negative.

We say “bullying is wrong”—yet we are keen to look the other way and, in some cases, readily agree with FIFA’s openly oppressive tactics in dealing with our beloved nation.

Are we one of the “s---hole countries” US President Donald Trump referred to a couple of years ago? How can we just sit back and allow fairly-elected representatives of our country to be treated this way? This is totally disrespectful to the entire nation.

We are all concerned about T&T being banned from international football, but what about our principles, self-respect and dignity? Are these qualities only for bigger and more important countries?

Instead of focusing on William Wallace and his team in a negative light, wouldn’t it have been better to appeal to our prime minister to intervene on behalf of the nation, just as was done with West Indies cricket when prime ministers of the nations in the region got together to chart a way forward for the members of our cricketing nations?

The entire membership of the Concacaf region needs to get involved, letting FIFA know its behaviour in this matter is unacceptable.

As a young child I was always fully aware and afraid of the consequences for wilfully erring. Today it seems there are serious consequences for doing the right thing.

Mr Wallace, I am appealing to you and the rest of your executive—do not bend to FIFA’s pressure, you have done no wrong!

Michael A Franco

via e-mail

