On listening to the Ministry of Finance (MoF) outline the process of making available VAT refunds being owed to the business community, I wondered how come no one had challenged the legality of this action.

So not being an expert, I referred to a friend much more knowledge than I on the subject and came to the following conclusion:

The VAT bonds are for a three-year period and carry a 3.5 per cent interest rate, and the MoF has said that such interest would facilitate the redemption of the bonds by the financial institutions at par value. No loss will be suffered by the original bond holders.

Seems a good deal at first glance for those long-suffering businesses affected by the Government’s delay in honouring its statutory commitment. What has been swept under the carpet is the fact that the Value Added Tax Act states that an interest rate of one per cent per month or part thereof (12 per cent per annum) is payable on VAT refunds that remain outstanding for over six months. So, in fact, what has been proposed is a reduction of the interest on the refunds to 3.5 per cent from 12 per cent per annum.

The MoF seems to have acted ultra vires to the Value Added Tax Act and surely this should have been pointed out by his colleague, the AG, especially as this is not the first time this has been done, and opens the administration up to more litigation.

By the way, while I’m on tax issues, the property tax would be much more palatable if it were to be paid into the regional corporations instead of the Consolidated Fund as no one really believes politicians.

Just my two cents.

Richard Trestrail

