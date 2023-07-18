Is public procurement to be abandoned?

Public procurement law is one of the most vitally important pieces of legislation enacted since our Independence.
Our civil society groups worked long and hard in the vineyard calling for the introduction of public procurement law, in the hope that this would be the catalyst to reverse the corruption and squandermania in government spending which threatens to ruin our country.
In 2015, victory was proclaimed when Parliament enacted public procurement.
Alas, since that time our Government, elected to protect and serve the people, has eroded and gutted the procurement law. By the 2023 Public Procurement Amendment Bill it proposes to conduct the funeral rites.
But more than that, having flouted the procurement law, it now seeks to validate such actions retroactively.
While to err is human, good governance and justice demand that at minimum the government lays before the Parliament for public scrutiny (i) a comprehensive list of all expenditure unlawfully incurred, and (ii) the suppliers to whom payment is intended to be made before we are asked to forgive their violations of the law.
If our Government fails to make such disclosure, not only does it demonstrate that it holds the public in contempt, but this leads to the conclusion that what they are seeking to do is to cover up the very corruption that procurement law was intended to eradicate.
One understands the predicament in which the Government finds itself. Surely this is the opportunity to lay the foundation for good governance and to introduce amendments which improves the procurement law for the benefit of Trinidad and Tobago.
Beyond validation and the correcting of the errors made by previous amendments made by the Government, the approach to amending the procurement law should include:
1. If an emergency occurs, then the government or the relevant agency should apply to the Office of the Regulator to make an Order, that it is satisfied that such emergency indeed exists and to expeditiously approve the expenditure and the suppliers and service providers to whom payments are to be made.
2. The Emergency Order identifying the emergency and the facts and circumstances and the expenditure to be incurred and the suppliers/service providers to be paid shall be published forthwith by the Procurement Regulator, unless the government satisfies the Procurement Regulator that the nature of the expense is one that involves sensitive national security concerns.
3. If the Government proposes to incur expenditure of less than $1 million with respect to a single project or service which does not involve multiple components or packages, then it may do so without prior approval subject to its submission to the Office of the Procurement Regulator prior to entering such contract or incurring expense thereunder of (i) a description of the project or service, (ii) the amount of the payment, and (iii) the supplier or service provider to whom payment is to be made.
4. All amendments to the procurement law should require support by a certificate of the Procurement Regulator as to whether or not the proposed amendment is minor in nature and does not affect (i) the principles of accountability, integrity, transparency and value for money, or (ii) efficiency, fairness, equity and public confidence (the “Objects of Good Procurement”).
5. If the Procurement Regulator certifies that the proposed amendment affects the Objects of Good Procurement, then such amendment shall require approval of three-fifths of each House of Parliament.
Let’s hope we make good procurement law so that we eradicate corruption and squandermania in government spending which threatens to ruin our country.
Timothy Hamel-Smith
attorney-at-law