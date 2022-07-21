I have lived in various areas of the north-western part of this country. Over the years, this country has always boasted about being the best of most things in the Caribbean—from manufacturing, to technology, to road quality, and now they can add one more thing to the list—ie, water shortages or, to be more exact, lack of water supply.
I think it has also made it to the top of the list as the ideal place for making people suffer.
Everywhere I go, I seem to be haunted by the fact that I always end up in places where water supply is a major problem.
I have lived in Four Roads, Crystal Stream, Blue Basin, Morvant, and now back in Diego Martin. And the one thing they all have in common is an inadequate water supply for the residents in these areas.
And I am sure there are other communities in the same dilemma.
The people who occupy the area where I currently live informed me that they never had water problems before so many of them have no water tanks. When I heard this report, I was happy to know that I was in an area where I did not have to experience the water woes I had grown accustomed to. But now, this once gushing oasis has turned out to be another desert of Saharan dust, dried pipes and water shortages galore.
Why do I always end up here? Am I jinxed that I must always end up in places where water is scarce, or near to a drought?
And in spite of the heavy and blistering precipitations of rainfalls and flooding all over, the domestic water supply has drastically diminished to only a trickle. And things have gotten worse.
For those who are blessed to have water flowing through their pipes, can you imagine living without this basic necessity? Could you imagine how inconvenient and how unproductive this is? Because when it does come, it oozes out like the slowest of snails and descends like a thin thread so that even if you do have a tank, it will not have enough pressure or strength to climb up into the tank. I cannot imagine the Minister of Public Utilities experiencing such a problem where he lives, and will not respond to bring it to an end; he surely will not allow it to exist for eternity, like we are experiencing.
So I am appealing to WASA and the relevant responsible minister and ministry to please do something to alleviate or lessen the sufferings and waste of time that is associated with no water or low water supply, and to provide an adequate flow of water with sustained pressure to each household.
When one could be doing something productive, time has to be spent trying to fill bottles that take forever, while it lasts.
Also just think of the time consumed in trying to cook and wash dirty dishes and dirty sheets and flush dirty toilets and even have a bath with an uncooperative water supply, while trying to make yourself presentable and to smell good to face the public, if you dare to go out.
And we keep talking about productivity and yet we create the atmosphere that makes us unproductive and our environment unhygienic, which can encourage diseases in these times of multiple viruses, influenzas and poxes.
Recently on more than one occasion, I had the pleasure of seeing the WASA “engineers” digging up the roadway at the corner of Sierra Leone and the Diego Martin Main Road, thinking they would have fixed the problem that exists.
I had great expectation that after such extensive work, which lasted for weeks, and which caused much traffic congestion and diversions, our situation would have improved or at least been rectified. But now it is worse.
What was the reason they dug up the road? When the water dribbles through the tap, it only lasts for a very short time, then without warning it quickly goes away again, just as quickly as it came.
Is this what progress means? And is this regression part of progress, like one step forward, and two steps backward?
As part of these deprived communities, we suffer in more than one way because of this lack of water. Our bodies consist of about 70 per cent water, and water is quite essential to our existence.
We try to do our part by paying our water bills on time, but still we suffer, whether we pay or not. Why are they not doing their part? What is the reason for this punishment we are suffering? Could it be that we are put in the same basket as the illegally connected, and we are all paying for that?
As I open my eyes each day I pray that I would wake up to a miracle of gushing water, but that is just a dream. And as valuable time slips away, and as this unpleasant predicament persists, I wonder and ask a question which a popular calypsonian once asked years ago: “How long will this last?”
Bro’Ken De Peana