“The basic difference in our approach springs from our traditional Asian value system which places the interests of the community over and above that of the individual.”
(Lee Kuan Yew, former prime minister of Singapore)
“In criminal law legislation, our priority is the security and well-being of law-abiding citizens rather than the rights of the criminal to be protected from incriminating evidence.”
(Lee Kuan Yew, former prime minister of Singapore)
I was somewhat baffled by the views expressed by Prof Theodore Lewis in his column, “Capital punishment versus police killings” (Express, September 27, 2022).
Prof Lewis expressed his concern regarding the rate of police killings in the Caribbean in general, and in T&T in particular. Among other matters, Prof Lewis cited the recent Pennywise incident where four alleged bandits were killed by police in a shootout. Notwithstanding the initial reports in the local news media, including the availability of CCTV footage, body cameras and witnesses, Prof Lewis indicated he was worried “...we may have replaced hangings with police killings”.
Prof Lewis cautioned us not to jump to conclusions in this particular matter, as the witnesses have not been cross-examined by a lawyer. He asserted police killing were not a deterrent to murder and “...all that gets us is fire and more dead bodies”. Prof Lewis stated: “We are a small country, and we need to be guided by laws. That is what Singapore does.”
I would like Prof Lewis to tell us what the police should do when bandits are cornered by the police, the bandits refuse to surrender, and they shoot at the police with the intention of killing the officers concerned? Are the bandits above the law, and do they enjoy complete impunity?
Prof Lewis mentioned that, at the time of writing in 2022, T&T had 448 murders in a population of 1.4 million people, whereas Singapore had ten murders in a population of 5.7 million people. In 2022, there were 47 police killings in T&T, whereas there was just one in Singapore.
Prof Lewis neglected to inform his readers that Singapore has very draconian legislation regarding gun crimes.
The possession of an illegal firearm, in certain circumstances, could attract the death penalty. Those Customs officials and law enforcement officers who are complicit in such crimes could also face the death penalty.
Let me hasten to add that I think we should adopt similar measures in T&T. Given the very severe penalties for firearms offences in Singapore, it is extremely rare for anyone to be in possession of an illegal firearm, and this has had a positive impact on the murder rate, and also on the need for the police to use lethal force against perpetrators of crime.
In Singapore, jury trials were abolished in 1969, and the Criminal Proceedings Code was amended in 1992 to allow for trials of capital offences to be heard by a single judge.
In Singapore, 32 offences are punishable by death. Between 1991 and 2004, over 400 prisoners were hanged. Amnesty International has an ongoing concern about the lack of information issued about executions and the processes, in Singapore.
Amnesty International has had doubts about the official statistics. In 2004, Amnesty International reported that Singapore had the highest execution rate in the world relative to the size of its population.
The whole education system, in Singapore, ignores the question of an individual’s human rights.
There is the veneer of a parliamentary democracy. However, press freedom, political dissent, peaceful assembly and association, are stifled. The trade unions are in bed with the government through an umbrella body of trade unions.
The government uses defamation lawsuits and other repressive laws against human rights activists and other critics. Very harsh penalties are involved, including huge fines and prison sentences.
Many Western countries regard the very harsh penalties for crimes in Singapore and, in particular, the death penalty, as very repressive. However, those measures have the support of over 80 per cent of the adult population of Singapore.
In this regard, the Asian culture is a major factor including an abiding trust in authority figures/the government. Moreover, Singapore had the experience of the dark old days in the middle of the last century where murders were very prevalent, not unlike today in T&T, as well as corruption, nepotism, rampant indiscipline, poverty, widespread drug abuse, poor work ethic, homelessness, and very poor sanitary conditions (people were literally defecating in the street).
Is Singapore now a bed of roses? The answer is blowing in the wind.
Louis W Williams
St Augustine
