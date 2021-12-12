Is Sinopharm effective at all?

I am calling upon the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to make public the details surrounding the deaths of persons despite being fully vaccinated.
Only this week two people died despite being vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine against Covid-19, and they were not the only two.
As the Government ramps up its vaccination and booster calls there is a growing fear that the Sinopharm is not as effective as the other vaccines offered.
The Government has a moral obligation to inform the national population of vaccines taken by the vaccinated deaths and not hide it. While I continue to be pro vaccine, the deaths of those who were vaccinated is of deep concern and should be made public.
Pundit Satyanand Maharaj
Satya Anand Ashram