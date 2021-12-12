Is Sinopharm effective at all?

I am calling upon the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to make public the details surrounding the deaths of persons despite being fully vaccinated.

Only this week two people died despite being vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine against Covid-19, and they were not the only two.

As the Government ramps up its vaccination and booster calls there is a growing fear that the Sinopharm is not as effective as the other vaccines offered.

The Government has a moral obligation to inform the national population of vaccines taken by the vaccinated deaths and not hide it. While I continue to be pro vaccine, the deaths of those who were vaccinated is of deep concern and should be made public.

Pundit Satyanand Maharaj

Satya Anand Ashram

No law to restrict Watson Duke

I join in support of the view expressed by Mr Clyde Weatherhead that there is no requirement for Mr Watson Duke to relinquish his position as President of the Public Services Association (PSA) in order take up duties as Deputy Chief Secretary in the Tobago House of Assembly.

The right to equal education

Short weeks ago the Senate released a report titled “Inquiry into the Right to Equal Access to Education with specific focus on the Under-performance of Schools in the Port of Spain and Environs”. The guiding premise of the inquiry was “to ensure that all persons are given the fullest opportunity to develop themselves, they must be granted access to equal education”.

Good move by Central Bank

With the pandemic continuing to be a drag on the economy, the Central Bank’s intervention on behalf of debt-burdened homeowners and businesses ought to bring some much-needed relief to both.

Country first, party later

The very old proverb “the proof of the pudding is in the eating” summarises the excellent beginnings and comments made by the newly-appointed Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly and augurs well for politics in the twin-island state of Trinidad and Tobago as he begins his administration.

T&T’s version of Trump

AS a member and supporter of the People’s National Movement, I take no comfort in our party’s election defeat. Equally so, while I respect my fellow Trinbagonians’ (in Tobago) right to exercise their democratic right in electing the candidates and/or party of their choice, equally so, I take no comfort in their choice of a party led not only by a man of serious questionable credibility, but a proven incompetent buffoon.