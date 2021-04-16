Is T&T taking part in a vaccine trial?

I refer to a letter by Noel Kalicharan in the Express on Thursday (Page 15) in which he quotes from the AstraZeneca vaccine insert, “Currently there are limited data on the efficacy of Vaxzevria in individuals aged 55 and older.” He opines that this really means “no data”. I checked for the insert online and can verify it is an accurate quote.
I contrast this with statements from senior health officials that they will be targeting senior citizens aged 60 and over since they are “most at risk”. How did they arrive at this conclusion?
The Prime Minister is 70-plus years old and he doesn’t seem to be unduly affected by the virus. In fact, the virus seems to have given him extra energy—he is busier than ever, certainly not acting like a man afflicted with a “deadly” disease. (Which makes you wonder, what is the rationale for the new restrictions? It can’t be danger from the virus.)
So here’s my question. Why are the authorities giving the vaccine to an age group in which “limited” data is available?
Are we unwitting participants in a vaccine trial?
And if that is the case, why can’t they be honest and say so? Why tell us it’s for “our protection”, when the manufacturer says it has no basis for saying so?
Also, if one of us older folks gets vaccine-injured, who will accept responsibility?
Apart from having no legal liability (vaccine companies have none), AstraZeneca won’t have even moral liability since they have said up front they don’t know what will happen if you give it to those 55 and over. I know. We will hear the tired mantra, “It’s not the vaccine.”
Apparently, by denying all incidents of vaccine-injury, they can claim it’s “safe and effective” for all.
A Charles
via e-mail