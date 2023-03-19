Is that your crime-reduction strategy, Erla?

I am continuing to monitor the failure of Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher. While the issue of women in leadership was celebrated during the recent Women’s Day farce, and will continue to be in our faces every time a woman gets killed, the CoP is already demonstrating abject failure.

She comes to the crime-fatigued borough of Chaguanas for a breakfast meeting and offers that “an evil has overtaken the land” as part of her diagnosis.

Is it the hardship of the cost of living imposed by the Government that she serves which has caused many to steal, rob and murder rather than stand up in the market with packets of mango, pimento and sweet peppers, when on the run from the Municipal Police? Is it a failure of the courts to dispense justice and, when they do, they award millions to murderers? So, crime actually pays better than a day job?

It is abjectly banal and pathetic, a miserable strategic failure to have a resigned criminologist, who has all the answers but no solutions, to say that “God helps those who help themselves” in response to a proposed solution, that we could approach “God, Allah... or I don’t know who... is it Krishna”... (did someone whisper to her that Krishna is the incarnate of God in Hinduism? What about Jah or Ogun or Valhalla even?)

If divine intervention was one part of the crime-­reduction strategy, then this does not bode well for her promise to reduce crime by June because I don’t expect any of them to check us anytime soon.

Linda Shanti Capildeo

St James

