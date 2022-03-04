Our crime situation, to say the very least, keeps going from bad to worse, so one has to wonder how this can be arrested.

I have a few suggestions.

To start, I would suggest that bail should be abolished. At this point, bail is dished out to anyone; assault and robbery, no problem; you can continue to rob, just go right ahead and if you get caught, it’s only a minor problem and you can continue forever.

The court has ruled that murder accused can apply for bail. The only people who think this is a good thing are murderers, bail bondsman and the Government who don’t care.

In the last robbery/assault that took place in Westmoorings, one of the robbers was out on bail for 13 offences and counting. Now they want to give murder accused bail, so I ask you—do you think the Government is doing enough to curb crime?

Gordon Dalla Costa

Over the last few months, the union representing workers at the majority State-owned Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) has been warning of a “state of things to come” at this enterprise.

Following an initial meeting with the management some weeks ago, the union’s leadership felt certain enough to declare its sense that retrenchment was in the air. They were reporting on the fact that company officials were signalling plans for restructuring.

In poor taste

Yesterday morning, I heard a radio announcer making fun of the Russia and Ukraine conflict.

What is worse is that many listeners gave support. It is very sad, T&T, when havoc brings joy to so many. Conflict is nothing to laugh at, brothers and sisters.

What is your birthright?

We interpret the concept of birthright in so many ways; ultimately through some form of entitlement.

Commonly, it is associated with material possession: a right to claim the assets of family members as your inheritance; a right to ownership of things you did not work for, or buy; a right to expect that your parents will provide for your wants and needs like a perpetual cushion. It is a rather selfish definition, an assumption that your birth—your social circumstance—guarantees that you will be granted unconditional access to the fruits of someone else’s efforts.

Big Yard 2022 for the win

What a wonderful night of steelband music and chest-swelling national pride! Perhaps, the high point of the whole ‘Panorama’ evening was the sight—and sound—of hundreds of young people so utterly involved with the national instrument and putting heart and soul, with youthful vitality, into it.

Pan, Taste of Carnival’s saving grace

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the powers that be promised us just a taste of the real thing under precise conditions. All that happened was that the “taste” showed up the weaknesses in proper planning, or maybe the Carnival itself needs to be looked at seriously to realise its true potential.

School violence a reflection of society

It is another sad day in Trinidad and Tobago. With great dismay I looked at the videos of the incident in one of our schools.

This is not the first of this nature where the nation viewed our children fighting one another. With modern-day technology, this is now out there for all to view.