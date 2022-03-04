Our crime situation, to say the very least, keeps going from bad to worse, so one has to wonder how this can be arrested.
I have a few suggestions.
To start, I would suggest that bail should be abolished. At this point, bail is dished out to anyone; assault and robbery, no problem; you can continue to rob, just go right ahead and if you get caught, it’s only a minor problem and you can continue forever.
The court has ruled that murder accused can apply for bail. The only people who think this is a good thing are murderers, bail bondsman and the Government who don’t care.
In the last robbery/assault that took place in Westmoorings, one of the robbers was out on bail for 13 offences and counting. Now they want to give murder accused bail, so I ask you—do you think the Government is doing enough to curb crime?
Gordon Dalla Costa