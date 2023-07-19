About a week ago, I wrote about a friend who was robbed on Stanmore Avenue. That was a Friday. On the Monday, the police called her and on Tuesday they took her back to the scene of the crime. That was three days after. They indicated that they were interested in CCTV footage.
What was very amazing was that the very polite, good-natured police officers apologised for their not being able to address the situation earlier, as they were absent on Friday after lunch. Apparently on Fridays after lunch, that department goes out.
That robbery has some very important lessons for us all. Firstly, if you get robbed, know where you are and what police jurisdiction to go to. That will save at least ten minutes of the police trying to determine if you came to the right police station. Secondly, don’t get robbed on a Friday after lunch, no one will be at the relevant office to address your concern. Thirdly, note that the report you give is not a statement, and you may be required to give a statement afterwards.
If crime were not such a serious issue, one that could end your life, the police’s response could be laughable; but it is serious. The recent announcement by the Prime Minister indicates that he has the authority to deal with policing and crime. If that is so, perhaps the Prime Minister can answer some questions that almost every citizen of Trinidad and Tobago may wish to ask:
• Why since Scrunter sang “take de number” has there not been a serious effort to have State-issued secured licence plates on vehicles?
• It is common practice for criminals to place false plates on vehicles when conducting criminal activities; why ignore a simple solution like State-issued plates?
• State-issued plates are common in most of the developed world and can be manufactured and designed in weeks; why the delay in procuring the required hardware and software to make it possible for plates to be issued?
• Why are CCTV and the data from same not readily available to police investigation units in real time?
The Police Service needs the technology, the legislation, the management structure, and the leadership to deal effectively with criminal activities.
It also needs the full cooperation and support from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Judiciary.
All of this must emerge from the directives and policies of the Cabinet and, by extension, the Prime Minister and Minister of National Security.
Crime and the safety of the citizens are not issues to raise for political points, as they reflect directly on the quality of life for all the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. They are perhaps one of the most important aspects of governance.