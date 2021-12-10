Is the sole PNM another leader in waiting?

The People’s National Movement’s loss by such a wide margin takes me back to another time a similar result (33-3) occurred years ago. From the ashes arose a young Patrick Manning, who took these twin islands beyond the beyond.

Will this sole PNM be another leader in waiting? Another Manning? Who knows?

In situations like these, the unexpected takes place. The US President is not very popular, with a 40-per cent rating, despite passing a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. He also has a “build back better” bill waiting to be passed, to the benefit of everyone—but two in his own party are pushing back. Sad, very sad. These two have their own interests ahead of everyone else.

Teddy Pinheiro

Barataria

Duke’s dilemma

It would have made much more sense for newly sworn-in ­Assemblyman Watson Duke to have organised his affairs and be ready to resign as president of the Public Services Association (PSA) as soon as his party won Monday’s Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election instead of handicapping it with ­conflict-of-interest concerns from the start.

