Is the sole PNM another leader in waiting?

The People’s National Movement’s loss by such a wide margin takes me back to another time a similar result (33-3) occurred years ago. From the ashes arose a young Patrick Manning, who took these twin islands beyond the beyond.
Will this sole PNM be another leader in waiting? Another Manning? Who knows?
In situations like these, the unexpected takes place. The US President is not very popular, with a 40-per cent rating, despite passing a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. He also has a “build back better” bill waiting to be passed, to the benefit of everyone—but two in his own party are pushing back. Sad, very sad. These two have their own interests ahead of everyone else.
Teddy Pinheiro
Barataria