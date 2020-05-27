I reside in St Charles Village, Princes Town. There has not been a pipe-borne water supply from WASA for over 30 days.
There is no Caroni (1975) Limited to blame, as they did in the past.
Is this water discrimination?
All should be entitled to an adequate and safe water supply for drinking, food preparation and personal and household hygiene.
Does WASA suffer from ineptitude? There seems to be a lack of skills and ability.
Your call, T&T. Which is it?
WASA, it is imperative we eliminate discrimination and inequality in access to water.