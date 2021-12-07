Is this what politics has become?

When a friend sent me a graphic on Thursday announcing a news conference by the PM at 1 p.m. on Friday, I was a bit sceptical. For one thing, the time was a bit unusual.
There was no topic, and it wasn’t a regular Covid news conference day. So, I asked my friend what is this about. I also checked the PM’s Office website and Facebook page.
Only when I heard the same announcement in more than one radio station’s newscast was I sure it was happening.
Essentially, the PM/PNM political leader was grasping “the first opportunity” to vent his feelings about what he described as a an attempt to scandalise him for political purposes related to the THA elections.
Naturally, his claim was against the UNC.
He then proceeded to tell us he had passed the documents to his lawyers to see if another defamation suit, like those he boasted he had won, was to be pursued.
He then went on to present a campaign speech in support of his party’s candidates in Monday’s elections, suggesting the issue in these elections is the possibility of separation of Tobago from Trinidad if the PDP won the majority in the THA.
He also claimed that secession was that party’s manifesto position, and that fitted into the UNC’s position.
Well, that is what he said when he gave a similar campaign speech in Tobago the weekend before.
For good measure, like his candidates in Tobago, he warned that separation was not in the best interest of Tobago because they don’t have the economic wherewithal to survive without Trinidad.
At the same time, he announced that the T&T Government was putting four hydrocarbon blocks off Tobago up for bid by the oil barons of the hydrocarbon multinationals.
Those resources will be Tobago’s to benefit Tobago if it were to secede.
But he warned that Tobago needed to be aware of the “pain of a dry hole” with which he, as a geologist, is familiar.
Well, this became the centrepiece of the PNM campaign of fear and denigration in Tobago, with the holdover Chief Secretary who was never a PNM political leader or candidate for Chief Secretary and his leader who all used their party’s internal elections to oust a sitting Chief Secretary from the office in the THA.
Do so playing they eh like so?!
In any case, the PNM in control of the THA for 21 years did not have the authority to even grant Tobago autonomy simply because the THA cannot touch the Constitution no matter who controls it.
So, all this alarmist fear-mongering by both the Tobago and Trinidad political leaders of the PNM has just been hot air.
Only the Parliament can amendment the Constitution to change anything on the nature of the forced and unequal union between Tobago and Trinidad!
So, what the PNM claimed was the fundamental issue in these elections was as much a fake issue as when they said in the 2019 local government elections in Trinidad in 2019 that the “real issue” was local government reform that no regional corporation could actually implement it if they wanted.
Why? Because just like the THA, they don’t have the power to change the legal framework in which they operate.
Dr Rowley, like every other citizen, if he feels he is being scandalised or defamed, just has to have his lawyers take steps to defend his reputation.
This news conference drama immediately called to my mind a similar drama organised by a former PNM PRO when he called a news conference at 11 a.m. eight days before the general election in August 2020.
Using his governmental position as national security minister, Stuart Young called the news conference to vent—his complaint about defamation of himself, and to defend his father’s name. He announced that he had placed the matter in the hands of his lawyers. He also used that stage to make a political campaign speech in support of his own candidacy.
Sounds like the same kind of script from the red playbook used last week by the PM, doesn’t it?!
After 21 years in control of the THA and after 11 months holding on to office after the 6-6 tie, it is more than hard to understand why the PNM felt the need to engage in these kinds of actions to try to hold on to power.
Clyde Weatherhead